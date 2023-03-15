U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $2.32 Billion by 2027 at a 7.4% CAGR

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gift card market in 2022 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.

In value terms, the gift card market in Poland has recorded a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2022. According to the publisher, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 8.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 1,749.8 million in 2023.

The gift card industry in Poland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.4% during 2023-2027. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1,617.0 million in 2022 to reach US$ 2,325.4 million by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Poland

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Poland

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Poland

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Poland

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Poland

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days

  • Milestone Celebration

  • Self-Use

  • Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Poland

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Poland

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Employee Incentive

  • Sales Incentive

  • Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA

  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

  • Tesco Plc

  • Auchan Group SA

  • Eurocash SA

  • Dirk Rossmann KG

  • Metro AG

  • Carrefour SA

  • Euro-net Sp zoo

  • Inter Ikea Systems BV

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2018-2027) for gift cards and incentive cards in Poland.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Poland: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

  • Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

  • Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93bbi3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


