Poland Prolongs Record Rate Pause as Global Mood Turns Dovish

(Bloomberg) -- Poland kept borrowing costs at a record low as a more dovish mood among the world’s major central banks bolsters its quest to avoid interest-rate hikes for a decade.

With concern building over global growth, the key rate was left at 1.5 percent on Wednesday, matching all economist predictions in a Bloomberg survey. Governor Adam Glapinski has said the benchmark may stay unchanged into 2022, when the term of the current Monetary Policy Council ends. The last increase came in 2012.

Until recently, the European Union’s largest eastern economy was something of an outlier, stubbornly resisting the idea of raising rates even as monetary-policy makers from Prague to Washington did just that. The latest global shift means it’s now easier for Poland to extend its unprecedented pause.

Miroslaw Budzicki, a strategist at PKO Bank Polski SA, said before the decision was announced that besides the wider trend away from rate increases, local economic data also point to the need to stand pat. Analysts at MBank SA, led by Ernest Pytlarczyk, said investor focus will be on what Glapinski says about potential easing at Wednesday’s news conference, which starts at 4 p.m. in Warsaw.

“Presently, the market isn’t pricing in any interest rate increase,” MBank said. “A suggestion of a rate cut would be a large change, but it has to come from the governor.”

While growth has been at least 5 percent for the past five quarters, the outlook dimmed after Germany -- Poland’s main trading partner -- barely avoided recession last year. Weak indicators from around the euro area have tempered market expectations for an increase in borrowing costs by the ECB, which some analysts believe would trigger a Polish hike.

Poland’s purchasing managers’ index stayed below 50 in January, indicating a third month of contraction in the manufacturing industry Lower oil prices and a freeze on local electricity prices should help keep inflation near the central bank’s target until 2020Derivatives investors are coming round to the central bank’s view on rates. Having priced in a quarter-point increase as recently as October, 12-month forward-rate agreements now signal that there’s a cut is more likely than a hike.

Economists at Santander Bank Polska SA see a “stable majority” on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council that considers the current level of borrowing costs as appropriate. “Given the recent information about slowing growth and low inflation, this consensus is unlikely to change anytime soon,” they said before the rate decision.

