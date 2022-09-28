U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,642.00
    -19.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,082.00
    -121.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,243.00
    -90.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,660.40
    -8.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    -1.15 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,627.30
    -8.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.08
    -0.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9585
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.08
    +1.82 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5160
    -0.2750 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,780.60
    -1,435.74 (-7.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.65
    -29.49 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,857.46
    -127.13 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Poland's largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec

·1 min read

Poland's largest insurance company, PZU, will be the first to launch automated, digital claims with the Swedish-based Insurtech Upptec.

WARSAW and MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU's contents claims via Upptecs' SaaS solution for claims management.

UPPTEC PZU
UPPTEC PZU

PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, making it the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec's first customer in Poland and marks the Insurtech's entry into yet another new market in Europe.

"This marks a new milestone for us. PZU is in the frontier of European insurance and with a joint mindset on digitalization we are aiming to deliver the best claims experience in Poland. We are proud to bring the very first digital claims automation to the Polish policyholders, and together we look forward to change the way claims are made." Says Magnus Franck, CEO at Upptec.

Together with Upptec's solution, PZU will automate their home contents claims to accelerate customer experience and optimize claims processing - this will be the first digital contents claim solution for the Polish policyholders.

"We've tested Upptec's application on several hundred claims, comparing its results with standard methods of valuation. The solution proved to be successful. Its use improved the quality of valuations and the time of preparation" - says Stanisław Sęk, PZU's Head of Claim Handling Department, continuing:

"The tool speeds up service and reduces potential errors. Therefore, we have decided to implement the application to support all our claim adjustors and all eligible claims. The cooperation with the Upptec is a part of the broader context of PZU's cooperation with the best innovative companies from all over the world as part of the dedicated program "PZU Ready for Startups". Together with technology companies, we not only develop our offer and services, but also set new trends and change the way the insurance business works. We are very happy with this implementation, because it is another proof that cooperation between corporate and startups can be beneficial for both parties."

"I'm very pleased that PZU have chosen Upptec to automate their claims and I'm excited for this journey and together we will set new standards of claims automation with real time responses, boosting customer experience." Niklas Hoff, Commercial Director DACH at Upptec.

For more information, visit: https://upptec.com/

Contact :
Matilda Hansson
matilda.hansson@upptec.com
+46720024940

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907194/UPPTEC_PZU.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polands-largest-insurer-pzu-launches-digital-claims-with-upptec-301633889.html

SOURCE Upptec AB

