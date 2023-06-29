Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.32

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) will pay a dividend of £0.32 on the 28th of July. This makes the dividend yield 8.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Polar Capital Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 17.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 118%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Polar Capital Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.13 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.46. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that Polar Capital Holdings' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 125% of its earnings. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Polar Capital Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Polar Capital Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

