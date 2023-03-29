U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

PolarityTE Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: US$7.83m (loss narrowed by 74% from FY 2021).

  • US$1.14 loss per share (improved from US$9.43 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

PolarityTE Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 56% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in the US.

Performance of the American Biotechs industry.

The company's shares are down 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for PolarityTE that you need to be mindful of.

