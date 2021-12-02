The Polaroid 600SE Was Called “The Best Instant Film Camera”

If there is anything out there that is easy to lust after, it’s the Polaroid 600SE. I mean, what’s not to love? They’re rangefinder cameras that have sharp glass and can take various film formats? More importantly, the camera is heavily supported by the hacked and modding community. And you can take the dive in with this simple Polaroid 600SE available at the Rare Camera Store.

The Awesome Polaroid 600SE

The Polaroid 600SE is one of those truly awesome cameras. It’s very closely related to the Mamiya Press camera, and therefore it’s very versatile. It can take a variety of camera backs. And over the years, there are tons of hacks that have come about. The listing at Blue Moon Camera for $500 says:

“This Polaroid 600 SE (serial number MAM8020B) camera kit comes with the Polaroid 600 SE body, a Mamiya 127mm f4.7 lens, and a Polaroid film back. The cable release is missing its thread and is therefore useless.”

Otherwise, they note it’s in incredible condition. If you already have Pack film in our fridge, this is the perfect camera to use it with. But if you don’t, then you can try to get some of the other camera backs available for this camera. There are roll film backs, large format backs, and even Instax Square backs! You can see a lot of those right here.

Best of all, there are interchangeable lenses. The lens selection isn’t as large as some other camera systems. But the special sauce here is that you can use a ton of different film formats. What’s more, you can get manual control. Why not try to shoot Instax Wide or Square with this camera? I mean, Instax Mini is more or less the 645 format. This one camera can cover all of those formats pretty effortlessly.

Fun Facts about the Polaroid 600SE

Here are some great, fun tidbits about the Polaroid 600SE: