Polarys Announces Reward-Based NFTs For Enterprises, Brands, And Creators

LONDON, UK, July 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain startup, Polarys, develops an end-to-end platform for traditional businesses, brands, and creators to create and market reward-based NFTs. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a radical solution to critical problems businesses and brands face when building and protecting their presence in the digital world.



Defining and identifying new use cases of NFTs beyond collectibles and art is key to driving widespread adoption. Polarys makes utility-based NFTs (ie. NFTs that give the holders access to a series of tangible rewards) accessible to everyone by offering a solution that enables easy onboarding, better customer relationship management, better community engagement, and new revenue streams for brands and creators. Its NFT-As-A-Service rewards and membership platform will reinvent customer loyalty and engagement for brands and has been developed with creators and communities in mind. The company aims to be the first European-based compliant one-stop-shop for any sized business from small to large, to create, run and monetize NFT-based rewards memberships without any crypto or coding experience. Users will be able to buy and hold utility NFTs from trusted businesses they know, thus avoiding scams as seen on over 80% of projects in current market-leading platforms

Community building has become much more than simple marketing strategies. It’s becoming the backbone of modern business. Leveraging next-gen technology allows brands to future-proof themselves, and to ensure that customer engagement and retention initiatives are aligned with a modern-day new generation audience. Entering the web3 space for businesses shouldn’t be difficult. So the team at Polarys is building an easy and simple way for any business or creator to build community, monetize & drive loyalty with its end-to-end NFT-as-a-Service offering.

“We believe, we need to provide traditional Web2 businesses and users with a trusted and easy marketplace focused on utility NFTs, with end-to-end support from easy onboarding to reward & invoice management,” says Selin Suntay, CEO of Polarys.

“With Polarys’ one-stop-shop for brand and enterprise NFTs, users will get the best possible and smoothest onboarding experience. We’re passionate about making NFTs accessible for all and contributing to the widespread adoption of Web3 and by even more brands across all industries,” commented Whitney James, Marketing Lead, Polarys.

Polarys is building on the $METIS network - known for its fast speeds, high security, low fees, and native storage. The team behind Metis has some interesting characters working on the protocol

Polarys will be launching its genesis NFTs collection on 22nd July, giving holders exclusive access to the platform, priority whitelist access to all campaigns launched on Polarys, and an airdrop of the platform’s unique deflationary utility token, POLAR. You can be the first to access their exclusive whitelist and get updates on the platform launch.

About Polarys

Polarys offers the smoothest Web3 onboarding experience for Web2 businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs. It provides traditional businesses & users with a trusted and easy-to-use marketplace focused on utility NFTs giving real-life rewards to holders, with end-to-end support from easy onboarding to reward & invoice management. It brings Web3 to modern-day brands by transforming the way they drive customer loyalty, engagement, and retention by unlocking the power of community with NFTs. Polarys believes that community-led companies are the future, and a thriving community is a company's most valuable asset. The company is headquartered in Lithuania & UK.

