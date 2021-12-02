U.S. markets close in 2 hours

Polestar offers an early, camouflaged glimpse at its electric SUV

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Polestar just offered a teaser of what might be its most important EV to date. The badge has provided its first good look (the last one was draped in a curtain) of the 3, its first SUV and its first US-made vehicle. The "premium" vehicle may be lightly disguised with QR code-like camouflage, but it looks like what you'd expect — it's a taller, roomier sibling to the 2 sedan. That's not necessarily a problem, though, and Polestar is betting on a few factors that could make the machine successful.

The company isn't shy about the target audience: this will be an EV built "in America for Americans," who keep buying upscale SUVs in large numbers. The category is likely to be one of the first to fully embrace EVs, Polestar said. The 3 should also be one of the "most climate-responsible" cars to date, and will eventually include hands-free highway driving through a combination of LiDAR and NVIDIA computing hardware.

The 3 arrives in 2022 and will join a growing EV lineup that includes the long Polestar 5 sedan. How well it fares will depend on factors like pricing and competition from its sibling brand Volvo, but it's clear Polestar is ready to be known as more than a niche brand — even if its sales goals (290,000 per year by 2025) are still modest.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Just Launched a New EV. It’s a $1,900 ‘Cyberquad’ for Kids.

    Tesla is now selling the Cyberquad--a four-wheeled ATV modeled after its avant-garde Cybertruck. Interested buyers can head to Tesla's website.

  • Jay Leno: Tesla is ‘probably 8-10 years ahead in battery technology’ compared to competitors

    Fans and onlookers have seen Jay Leno riding around the streets of LA in his priceless Lamborghini Miura, a diminutive classic Saab, or even one of his steam-powered contraptions. But you may not have realized is that Leno is actually big fan of electric vehicles.

  • Rivian Stock Might Be Worth the Price. Electric Trucks Should Be Big Sellers.

    A Citigroup survey showed that all U.S. EV buyers are interested in electric pickup trucks—whether they drive a truck now or not.

  • Why Investors Need to Stay Far Away From Rivian (for Now)

    Investors are loving this electric vehicle start-up. But the numbers (or lack thereof) don't add up.

  • Hyzon Motors delivers eight dump trucks to trial customers in Foshan Municipality

    Hyzon Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, today announced the delivery of eight dump trucks for trial with Foshan Dump Truck A...

  • Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle shar

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Towing Apparently Drains Pickup's Battery Faster Than Expected?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as it mulls expansion plans on the heels of a monster IPO? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Tesla rival Polestar unveils big plans for electric vehicle era

    It was a big day for Polestar in New York City today at the company’s Polestar investor day, where it unveiled a number of new initiatives.

  • Tesla launches electric quad bike in U.S. for kids

    The bike, however, cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico, Tesla said. Musk had tweeted in 2019 that an electric ATV will arrive as an option for Tesla's much-anticipated and yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck, whose production has been facing challenges due to supply chain problems. From launching an agave-based liquor "Tesla Tequila" to a humanoid robot prototype "Tesla Bot," the company has come up with multiple quirky products in the past.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Lifts Outlook As Cruise Hits Speed Bump

    Is GM stock a buy? Two next-gen General Motors EVs are about to launch. A robotaxi service may not be far behind.

  • My year in EVs: 8 electrics that are changing the car industry

    The year 2021 will go down as an inflection point in the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles. No longer sketches or sketchy prototypes, electric vehicles appeared from all corners with everything from the Lucid Air to Ford Mustang Mach-E changing how we think about transportation.

  • Ford's Chicago-built Explorer sales slowly rebounding

    Chicago-built Explorer sales are down only 0.5% for 2021, compared with Ford's total sales decline of 5.6%.

  • Driver waves out window as car is dragged by semi across highway, Illinois video shows

    Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident.

  • China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

    China’s aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020 and European Union regulators gave permission in January. Governments grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a total of 246 people were killed in the crashes of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy?

    Having delivered less than 200 vehicles so far, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) sports a market capitalization of roughly $100 billion. As has been widely covered in the media, the company's market cap exceeds that of General Motors or Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Founded in 2009, Rivian entered the EV market with a five-passenger pickup truck, R1T, and started deliveries in September this year.

  • Nio, Li Auto stocks gain after rising November sales

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. and Li Auto rise following the China-based EV makers' rising November sales.

  • A New Plant for Ultium Battery Materials Is on the Way

    GM and POSCO plan to open a new factory in North America for processing Ultium cell materials. Here's why GM is getting involved in battery production.

  • GM extends EV Chevrolet Bolt production halt to late January

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co said Thursday it would extend a production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, through Jan 28. The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules and to address fire risks after a series of fires. The suburban Detroit plant halted production in August but conducted two weeks of limited production at Orion starting Nov. 1 to help provide courtesy transportation vehicles for customers during recall repairs.

  • Toyota Gets Ready to Sell Only Zero-Emission Cars in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. vowed to be ready to sell only zero-emission cars in Europe by 2035, a surprise pledge that aligns the world’s biggest automaker with the world’s most ambitious climate plan.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe Japanese man

  • Ford, GM race to brag 'We're Number 3!' in electric vehicle market

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are revving up their century old rivalry, this time over which will sell more electric vehicles by 2025. But with Tesla ensconced as the global EV leader and the Volkswagen Group mounting a $100 billion-plus challenge, GM and Ford are racing for third place, at best. As the biggest Detroit carmakers struggle to escape from Tesla's shadow, the Motown matchup is like two football teams slugging it out using very different playbooks.