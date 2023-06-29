Polestar to adopt Tesla's supercharger network in the US, Canada

(Reuters) - Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the EV maker's Supercharger network in the United States and Canada.

Starting 2025, new Polestar vehicles sold in North America will be equipped with Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port by default, the company said.

The deal comes days after Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said all its electric vehicles (EVs) will have access to Tesla's Supercharger network in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this month, General Motors and California-based EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc also said they would embrace Tesla's NACS, shunning earlier efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant charging standard in the U.S.

"To maintain compatibility with existing CCS public fast charging infrastructure in North America, future NACS-equipped Polestar vehicles will come with a CCS adapter," Polestar said.

Tesla's Superchargers account for about 60% of the total number of fast chargers available in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)