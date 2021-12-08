U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Polestar will increase its EV's horsepower with a €1,000 software update

Kris Holt
·1 min read

Polestar has released an over-the-air update that boosts the Polestar 2's torque and horsepower. It bumps up the EV's oomph to 469 horsepower (an increase of 67hp) and 502 lb. ft of torque, an increase of 15.

In practical terms, Polestar says those upgrades shave around a tenth of a second off the 0-60 MPH acceleration time, which is down to 4.4 seconds. The company suggests the biggest acceleration boost will be found in the mid-range. It claims that going from 50 to 75 MPH will take 2.2 seconds, which is around half a second faster than the typical Polestar 2 setup.

The update isn't free, however. It's available in the Polestar Extras store for eligible cars in the UK, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria, and it costs around €1,000 ($1,130). Polestar plans to offer the update in the US and Canada in the spring, with pricing to be announced later.

Polestar isn't the only automaker to increase EV performance via over-the-air updates. Tesla has also offered paid updates that boost acceleration in some models, such as Model 3 and Model Y.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Polestar 2 owners can download more power

    The company made allusions to a possible production model. Apparently, the electric motors on that Goodwood prototype were the same as those used in the regular dual-motor Polestar 2, just with a unique powertrain calibration.

  • Volvo, Polestar reportedly planning twin city-friendly electric SUVs

    Volvo is nearly ready to unveil the next generation of the XC90, its flagship model, but it's not forgetting about the other end of its range. It's reportedly planning to launch an entry-level model that will take the form of a pocket-sized crossover powered by an electric drivetrain. Without citing sources, British magazine Autocar reported that the model will ride on a modular platform developed by Volvo parent company Geely and called SEA internally.

  • Mecum’s Once In A LifeTime Offering Of Chevy Corvettes

    Which of these fantastic American sports cars would you bring home?

  • How Much It Costs To Visit These 4 Alternatives to Disney

    Disney markets its theme parks such as Disneyland and Disney World as "The Happiest Place on Earth", but you certainly pay a premium for all that happiness. Tips: How To Get Back in the Habit of...

  • 2022 Mazda MX-30’s puny range renders automaker's first EV irrelevant

    The MX-30 is a subcompact SUV that competes with EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt. The little hatchback has an SUV-style profile but is front-wheel drive.

  • 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Is as Quick as a Multimillion-Dollar Hypercar

    Its zero-to-60-mph time is 0.1 second off Tesla’s claim, but Car and Driver tests on a non-prepped surface.

  • How Much Does It Really Cost To Go To Disney World Now?

    Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans have flocked to Central Florida this fall to celebrate the golden anniversary. After pandemic-related interruptions, Disney World is fully open for...

  • These 2 Stocks Could Crush The Market Over the Next 15 Years

    Over the past 15 years, the S&P 500 has risen in price by nearly 232% (2x performance), which works out to about a 9.8% compound annual growth rate (not adjusting for inflation). Tech start-ups DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) are both showing incredible promise as companies and as stocks, growing immensely in their respective industries. Unlike Amazon's AWS or Microsoft's Azure, DigitalOcean focuses on the basics, providing simplicity and transparency to SMBs so they can start operating in the cloud.

  • 2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe First Drive Review | M for mature

    The BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe posed a striking figure parked in the driveway. It had carbon fiber all over the place: Front spoiler and air intake surrounds, vents behind the wheel arches, mirror caps, rear lip spoiler, rear exhaust surrounds and the whole damn roof. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 producing 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, BMW claims it can sprint to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds.

  • Universal Orlando buys Lockheed Martin land tied to Kirkman Road extension

    The Bethesda, Maryland-based firm (NYSE: LMT) made two separate sales to Universal City Development Partners Limited for properties that were 7.66 acres and 5.25 acres on Dec. 2, according to Orange County property records. The documents state both segments are right-of-way for the 1.7-mile Kirkman Road extension, which will pass both the Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control campus and Universal's proposed Epic Universe theme park that is under construction.

  • Better Buy: Solana vs. Ethereum

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are both making headlines in the world of cryptocurrency. They're growing in leaps and bounds when it comes to hosting projects on their blockchains and attracting investors to their coins.

  • BMW XM rumored to get new trim names with echoes of Bentley heritage

    There's a rumor that the BMW XM isn't finished breaking the mold of what the ultimate crossover driving machine is supposed to be. Previewed by the Concept XM last month, the production version won't go on sale until around the end of next year, eventually offering three trims. According to BMW Blog, when that day comes, two of those XM variants might wear names never before seen in the Bavarian stable.

  • Save up to $80 on Bose earbuds at Amazon with this early holiday sale

    Get life-altering top-shelf audio for $199. A great gift for yourself or someone you love.

  • McConnell secures GOP support for new debt strategy

    Senate leaders seem to have found a path forward to avoid a debt cliff without Republican votes.

  • Tesla Stock: China Sales Strong, Earns Street-High $1,580 Price Target

    Tesla China sales in November were strong, including hefty exports, as local rivals ramp up deliveries. Tesla stock edged lower.

  • BMW hits 1 million EV sales, targets 2 million fully electric sales by 2025

    BMW has sold its one millionth electric vehicle (EV) - including purely electric and hybrid vehicles - and plans to reach two million sales of purely electric vehicles by 2025, the German carmaker said on Tuesday. Around 70% of EVs sold so far were hybrids, board member Pieter Nota said in a roundtable with journalists, adding that the company believed hybrid models would continue to play an important role in particular for customers without easy access to chargers. BMW has long stood for investing in a range of technologies rather than focusing purely on battery-electric cars to reduce emissions, and opposes flat-out bans on purchasing combustion engine cars.

  • Toyota to build new $1.3 billion battery plant in North Carolina

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp announced on Monday it is building a new $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina as it moves to expand its hybrid and electric vehicle efforts. The new plant, at a site in Liberty that will begin production in 2025, will initially be capable of supplying lithium-ion batteries for 800,000 vehicles annually, and will "pave the way" for Toyota's U.S. production of electric vehicles, said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer for Toyota Motor North America. The investment will be made by a new company called Toyota Battery Manufacturing and is expected to create 1,750 new U.S. jobs.

  • Harley-Davidson recalls Pan America motorcycles due to potential seat-base issue

    Harley-Davidson Motor Co. is voluntarily recalling certain motorcycles in its 2021 Pan America adventure touring line for a potential safety issue related to seats.

  • What Ford's November Sales Reveal About Its Turnaround Efforts

    After spending years in neutral gear, eclipsed by exciting new names like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) appears to be executing strongly on its energetic new modernization strategy. The automaker just released its November 2021 sales report, which shows possibly unsurprising year-over-year (YOY) growth from 2020's troubled market. While supply chains remain crimped and a variety of swirling economic and logistic factors are hampering the automotive sector, Ford reports its total vehicle sales rose 5.9% in November.

  • How Stellantis plans to make $22.5B a year from software in its cars, trucks and SUVs

    Stellantis laid out Tuesday an ambitious plan to generate $22.5 billion annually from software in its vehicles that can sell passengers and drivers products and subscriptions. Stellantis, the global automaker that merged Fiat Chrsyler and French PSA Group, said it will invest more than $33.7 billion through 2025 into software and electrification. The end goal is to have 34 million connected cars on the road by 2030 that Stellantis can generate revenue from for years after they're sold to consumers.