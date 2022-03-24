U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Polestar's long range single motor Polestar 2 arrives in the US

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Aly Song / reuters

Following the release of its dual-motor variant late last year, Polestar announced on Wednesday that the 270-mile long range, single-motor version of its Polestar 2 EV is now available for sale in the US.

Starting at $45,900 — $33,400 after federal and state incentives — the single-motor Polestar 2 is $4,000 less expensive than its AWD sibling (which starts at $51,200) and provides 16 extra miles of driving range to the all-wheel's 249 miles. Other than the number of e-motors affixed to their axles, the two are functionally identical.

“All variants of the Polestar 2 exude the brand’s leadership in cutting-edge technology with the Google infotainment system, premium sustainable materials, and unparalleled avant-garde design," Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America, said in a press statement. The $4,000 creature comfort "Plus" upgrade and $3,200 "Pilot" sensor and safety package are likewise available with either powertrain setup.

Folks looking to stick it to their local petrochemical conglomerate can schedule a test drive either through the Polestar 2 configurator site or at one of the company's physical retail locations located in major cities throughout the US.

