U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.75
    -34.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,672.00
    -240.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,470.00
    -135.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    -15.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.11
    -0.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +8.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +1.20 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7810
    +0.8800 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,522.19
    -1,880.09 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.34
    -38.22 (-5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.37
    -13.85 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Polestar will debut its new electric SUV in October

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Stefan Isaksson

We got our first, camouflaged glimpse of Polestar's next EV back in December. We'll have to wait until October, however, to see the rest. The company announced on Tuesday that it will officially reveal the Polestar 3 later this fall.

This EV SUV is not only Polestar's first SUV, it's also the company's first vehicle to be produced (at least partially) in the US. What's more, it will be the first of three new models debuting over the next few years as Polestar seeks to put its vehicles in 30 markets by the end of 2023.

Like the Polestar 2, the 3 will offer 4WD thanks to its dual-motor drivetrain and a 600 km (372 mi) range. It will be built in the US and China, according to the company, with orders opening the same day as the October premiere. There's no word yet on pricing, though production is slated to begin in early 2023.

