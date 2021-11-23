U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,603.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,355.75
    -26.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,330.90
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -18.80 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.88 (-3.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1256
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    +0.0280 (+1.72%)
     

  • Vix

    19.45
    +1.54 (+8.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3370
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9940
    +0.1540 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,820.07
    -2,023.10 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,414.99
    +3.95 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.61
    +9.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

The Polestar 5 is a production version of the Precept concept EV

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Last year, Polestar announced that it's stunning Precept concept EV sedan would become a real production car. Now, the company has shown the first official images of the production version and confirmed that it will arrive in 2024 as the Polestar 5, Roadshow has reported.

Unlike many auto show concepts, the new vehicle strongly resembles the Precept that it's based on. That includes the long wheelbase, "shark" nose, fastback design and geometric creasing. "It makes me very proud to see how much of the concept car's design is making it into the Polestar 5," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath in a statement. It's likely to use a version of parent Geely's upcoming SPA2 EV platform also earmarked for the Polestar 3 SUV and next-generation Volvo XC90. 

With the Polestar 5, the company has nearly fleshed out its EV lineup that includes the current Polestar 2, upcoming Polestar 3 SUV and the original Polestar 1, a PHEV that will no longer be produced after 2021. A Polestar 4 is also in the offing as a smaller crossover-style SUV that could be the analog of Volvo's C40 Recharge, according to an Autocar report. 

That will give it a product lineup roughly equivalent to Tesla, with a sedan, hatchback, crossover and SUV. Given Polestar's design chops, and the excellent Polestar EV driving characteristics we've seen so far, it should be a formidable rival. 

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon and Apple fined $228 million in Italy for unfairly restricting Beats sales

    Italy has fined Apple and Amazon a combined total of $228 million after an antitrust investigation involving the reselling of Beats products.

  • 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer recalled

    The problem is a trio of internal faults with the airbag system that don't cause diagnostic trouble codes (DTC), which the faults are supposed to do. The faults can disable proper airbag deployment for the driver and passenger, as well as disable the knee airbags.

  • Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter. The ET7 will initially be delivered at a rate of a few hundred units per month, with capacity ramping up over a two to three-month period. The ET7 will be the fourth Nio veh

  • Spotify unveils a new hub for Netflix soundtracks, playlists and podcasts

    After doing the same for Disney, Spotify has launched a Netflix hub bringing all of its soundtracks, playlists and podcasts into one place.

  • The Most Collectible Chevy Impalas Ever Made

    These are some of the rarest and most unique Chevy Impalas ever made.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) declined by 8% on Monday after Ford (NYSE: F) halted its plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) with the upstart automaker. Ford took a $500 million stake in Rivian in April 2019. At the time, Ford and Rivian planned to jointly create an "all-new, next-generation battery electric vehicle" using Rivian's development platform.

  • Why Tesla Stock Rallied Today

    What happened Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose on Monday after CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle (EV) maker's Model S Plaid luxury sedan is likely to make its debut in China in March.  By the close of trading, Tesla's stock price was up 1.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies are focusing on the strength of their technologies. That just might separate them from the pack.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Estimates. That Wasn’t the Biggest Surprise.

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng reports a third-quarter loss of 15 cents a share from $888 million in sales. Wall Street was looking for a loss of 18 cents on sales of $789 million.

  • Ford and Rivian’s Breakup: Sour Grapes, Growing Confidence or Something Else?

    Ford and Rivian won't jointly develop electric vehicles, according to company officials. That isn't a big surprise, but the news may still leave investors wondering why.

  • ‘Indentured servitude’: low pay and grueling conditions fueling US truck driver shortage

    Long hours and poor working conditions have aggravated a ‘driver retention problem’ worsening the supply chain crisis Truckers take a break at the Love’s travel stop in Springville, Utah. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images At Joe’s Travel Plaza, a neon-lit rest stop on California’s main interstate highway, truckers can get a brief respite from life on the road. There’s a TV lounge, a laundry room and a free shower if you buy at least 75 gallons of fuel. There’s even a pair of massage chairs in

  • GM Is Getting Into Electric Boats in a $600 Million Deal

    General Motors made an investment that, while not the largest in its history, might be one of the most surprising. GM (ticker: GM) announced Monday it purchased a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, “a Seattle-based company that specializes in creating all-electric boating solutions.” GM is paying $150 million in cash and services, which values the boating company at $600 million.

  • 3 questions surrounding electric cars, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    When it comes to the shift to EVs, there are three things which the Biden administration is still working to resolve.

  • GM acquires 25% stake in electric boat company Pure Watercraft

    General Motors has taken a 25% stake in Seattle-based electric boating company Pure Watercraft. GM's move reflects a broadening interest in all things EV, including boats and other vehicles, and comes as part of the automaker’s commitment to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous technology through 2025. Pure Watercraft makes all-electric outboard motor systems, which it calls Pure Outboard, that can be used as a drop-in replacement for boats that would use a 25 to 50 horsepower gas-powered motor.

  • Better Buy: Rivian or Ford?

    Comparing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is one thing. Ford is transforming itself into a diversified car company and even expects to generate 40% of its revenue from electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. When stocks are flying high, many retail investors aren't happy if their stocks don't double overnight.

  • Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

    Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium or copper companies, but in terms of automakers, viable investments have been few and far between -- that is until companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Nio hit the scene. Plus, there are several legacy automakers like Ford that are serious about diversifying toward electric vehicles (EVs). This sudden surge of options can be overwhelming. One choice could be investing in the kingpin itself, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), or exposing yourself to high-risk, high-reward growth with a 50/50 split of both Lucid and Rivian.

  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 e gets better with 4Matic option

    Mercedes-Benz only announced the two-wheel-drive version of the S 580 e PHEV in July, and the luxury maker has already improved it. The most powerful S-Class in the lineup so far hasn't made it to the U.S. yet, so this is a preview of what we expect to eventually come our way. Total system output is 503 hp and 553 lb-ft. Mercedes has made 4Matic an option as of now.

  • How Tax Credits and Government Subsidies Have Aided the Electric-Vehicle Market

    The government has pushed to accelerate EV adoption by consumers and car makers. Lawmakers now have new incentives in the works.

  • The L.A. Auto Show was weirdly normal — and here's to normal

    A few were canceled altogether, such as the New York and Geneva shows, and other shows such as Chicago and Detroit were dramatically scaled back with different formats. When we were planning our coverage of the L.A. Show, we were again expecting something meager, since only four mainstream OEMs were holding press conferences, with the rest of the day filled by small startups. James Riswick and I brought our own name tags because of this.

  • Consumers are open to electric vehicles, but face a steep learning curve

    Americans are more open than ever to trading in their gas cars for electrified vehicles — but they're flummoxed by the confusing array of green options arriving in showrooms.Why it matters: Getting up to speed on the differences among hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles will be a challenge for car buyers — and salespeople, too — as we transition away from gas-powered vehicles over the next decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's