U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.80
    +0.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    +8.60 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1116
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5250
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,770.94
    -704.65 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Polestar's second concept car is a convertible with an integrated drone

Andrew Tarantola
·3 min read

With the Polestar 2 already in production, Polestars 3 and 4 on the horizon and the Precept concept slated to become the Polestar 5 in 2024, Polestar the company has just unveiled its latest electrified vehicle idea: the Polestar O2 convertible concept.

Polestar O2 reveal
Polestar O2 reveal

“Polestar O2 is our vision of a new era for sports cars," Polestar’s Head of Design, Maximilian Missoni, said in a Tuesday press statement. "By mixing the joy of open top driving with the purity of electric mobility, it unlocks a new mix of emotions in a car."

The O2 will reportedly be built upon the same "bespoke" bonded aluminum unibody platform that the company is using for the Polestar 5, and generally resemble the Precept concept design it is derived from which, according to Polestar PR, "shows how Polestar’s evolving design language can be adapted to different body styles with a strong family resemblance." That is, while the Polestar 5 will be a high-performance four-door grand touring vehicle, the O2 will offer a more compact, 2+2 sportscar feel, despite both being built on the same basic underpinnings.

Polestar O2 reveal
Polestar O2 reveal

Now, you might be wondering how a convertible EV would even work given that traditional convertibles are rather inefficient — their frames are thicker and heavier to offset the structural strength lost by cutting off the roof and their aerodynamics are a mess because, again, no roof — and that is an excellent question. The company doesn't yet have drag coefficient data to share, but it did assert that "disguised design features like integrated ducts that improve laminar air flow over the wheels and body sides, and rear lights that function as air blades to reduce turbulence behind the car," are being investigated to maximize the vehicle's range.

With a shorter wheelbase and only an afterthought of rear seats, the O2 offers a sportier, more aggressive stance than the Polestar 2. And those wheels! The exterior is a study of sharp lines with a low-slung cabin seated between angular fender flares and an acutely angled glass-top roof that retracts back into a broad trunk. It looks like if you mashed up a Ford F40 with a Porsche 718 Spyder and then flattened out all the curves. It looks like a roadster you'd see on the streets of Los Santos. I am a fan.

Polestar O2 reveal
Polestar O2 reveal

The interior sounds equally supple, featuring a "thermoplastic mono-material" throughout for the hard bits, paired with recycled polyester as "the sole material used for all the soft components." Because nothing beats the seat-squelching experience of sitting on polyester and plastic in full sun with the roof down.

Polestar O2 reveal
Polestar O2 reveal

Drivers will also be able to film their top-down adventures thanks to the O2's integrated cinematography drone. Developed in collaboration with Hoco Flow, this autonomous camera drone rides in an area of negative pressure generated from an airfoil deployed behind the rear seats. The drone can follow along at speeds up to 56 MPH and the captured footage can subsequently be edited and shared from the central infotainment system once the vehicle is parked. I mean, personally, I'd prefer an eATV or even an electric skateboard if automakers are going to bundle in secondary transports with their vehicle offerings, but sure, a camera drone will definitely remain cool and novel and useful after the first couple flights. I mean, just look at how well they turned out for the Renault KWID or the Lexus LF-30 Electric Concept.

Polestar O2 reveal
Polestar O2 reveal

Like the Precept, we won't likely see street legal O2 as it is now. Instead, Polestar plans to launch three new cars over the coming three years, "each of which has potential to gradually realize some of the ideas presented by these concept cars," so keep an eye out for low-flying drones.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Polestar O2 Electric Roadster Concept Has Its Own Drone

    Polestar shows a jaw-dropping electric hardtop convertible concept based on the same bonded aluminum chassis that will form the basis of the upcoming 5.

  • Polestar O₂ Concept design footage

    The Polestar O₂ Concept is the company’s new fully-electric hero car. Yes, it features a drone that follows you as you drive to film your exploits, but the real science behind it is in its construction. The car uses bonded aluminum for its spaceframe, marked by grade so that it can be better disassembled and recycled when the car’s usability comes to an end. Likewise, the interior uses new “mono-material” thermoplastic rather than a mix of plastic, leather, wood, and so on, making separation before recycling unnecessary. It’s all part of Polestar’s goal to build a carbon neutral car from wheel to well by 2030.

  • Amazon Quietly Put Its Best-selling Bathing Suits on Sale — and Prices Are as Low as $16

    Now’s your chance to score Amazon’s most popular one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis for up to 48 percent off.

  • Chinese firms push 5G credentials despite US ban

    On a stage reserved for the biggest players in the global telecoms industry, three Chinese firms took their place alongside three Western companies -- and pushed the message that they wanted to "work together".

  • Middle school teacher in Fontana under investigation

    The middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave, officials say.

  • Here’s The Full History Behind Elizabeth Holmes And Sunny Balwani’s Relationship

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 38, dated Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, 56, for over ten years. Here are all the details on their tumultuous relationship timeline:

  • Americans Can Get More Free Covid Tests Next Week

    This left many Americans in the frustrating position of delaying holiday and travel plans or waiting in long lines for PCR tests to get answers about their health. Many people have called for lawmakers to make rapid COVID-19 tests free, the same way people can get a PCR test at no charge. Now the Biden Administration is making another round of rapid COVID-19 tests free for Americans.

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • Bitter experience with U.S. explains Iran's push for sustainable nuclear deal -top official

    VIENNA (Reuters) -"Bitter experience" with broken U.S. promises has made it inevitable that Iran will push to defend its interests by securing a reliable nuclear deal, its top security official said on Wednesday, according to the Nour-news website. All parties involved in the talks say progress has been made toward the restoration of a 2015 pact to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, which the United States abandoned in 2018. "Bitter experience with the U.S. breach of promises and European inaction have made it inevitable to meet the requirements for a reliable, balanced and sustainable agreement," Ali Shamkhani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was quoted as saying at a meeting between the council and Iranian lawmakers.

  • Paramount+ subscriptions are going for just $0.99 a month right now—here's how to sign up

    Thanks to the streaming service's one-year anniversary, the Paramount Plus price just got cheaper—save on a subscription with this coupon code.

  • Nike to Release New Air Max 1 Colorway For Air Max Day

    A first look at the shoe surfaced on social media.

  • Ben Wallace: No-fly zone over Ukraine would only bolster Russia

    Enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would favour Russia because its land army would be able to destroy targets more easily, Ben Wallace has warned.

  • 'Finally a suit that fits women over age 50!': This sexy, full-coverage one-piece is just $30 at Amazon

    'Great for the tummy,' shoppers say.

  • Seattle reporter covering homelessness crisis alleges Antifa is targeting Asian American journalists

    An Asian American journalist in Seattle has allegedly been the target of Antifa threats on Twitter due to his coverage of the city’s homelessness crisis. Jonathan Choe, who reports for KOMO News, has been leading a weekly segment called “Project Seattle,” which reveals the expanse of the city’s issue of homelessness and attempts to hold leaders and public officials accountable. PROJECT SEATTLE: @komonews has made the commitment to spotlight the homeless crisis in Seattle and the region, holding our leaders and public officials accountable.

  • All-time low price: These wildly popular earbuds just dropped to $30 — save 50 percent!

    Take it from over 32,000 Amazon shoppers who gave the pair five stars: ‘Blown away by the sound quality.'

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Snubbed Again, Wants Biden to Give Him Credit for EVs

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn’t like what he heard from President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address. The president praised vehicle electrification efforts at both Ford Motor and General Motors but didn’t mention Tesla—again. Since taking office, Biden has frequently praised EV innovation at GM (ticker: GM) and Ford (F) and hasn’t mentioned that Tesla (TSLA) is the American-born company largely responsible for pushing the entire global auto industry toward battery-powered cars.

  • Rivian Stock Is Falling Because EV Prices Are Rising. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Prices for new electric vehicles from electric truck maker Rivian Automotive are rising to help the start-up offset higher costs. The direction of all car prices has been up in recent months, so a hike from another auto maker doesn’t seem like a surprise. Rivian stock (ticker: RIVN) fell nearly 11% to $55.18 a share on Wednesday.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sank Today

    Shares of electric car pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had tanked by 2% as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. In fact, I'd say it was the absence of news -- and not today, but last night -- that is weighing on Tesla today. In an hour-long address to the nation, last night President Joe Biden covered a range of topics: the conflict in Ukraine, measures to combat rising inflation rates in the U.S., and even the creation of a new federal agency -- ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health -- to research potential cures for cancer.

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.