Police Use Water Cannons to Clear Barricades: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police deployed water cannons for the first time after firing multiple volleys of tear gas at protesters as social unrest continued for the 12th weekend in the Asian financial center.

Police and protesters were involved in several standoffs in the western New Territories district of Tsuen Wan on Sunday afternoon. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a meeting on Saturday with former officials and other prominent people to find a way out of the impasse that has rocked the former British colony.

Demonstrators are looking to maintain momentum after large but peaceful protests last weekend temporarily broke a pattern of tear gas and police clashes. They formed a human chain across the city on Friday, while a plan to disrupt airport transportation services on Saturday wasn’t successful. Historic mass marches opposing legislation easing extraditions to China began peacefully in June, and have since widened into a broader movement against Beijing’s increasing grip.

Key Developments:

Police deploy water cannons and fire tear gas as protesters block roads in the Tsuen Wan district.Police arrested more than two dozen protesters on SaturdayChief Executive Lam seeks to build a dialogue platform to address roots of discontentU.K. consulate staffer Simon Cheng was released by China on Saturday after more than two weeks of detention

Here’s the latest:

Water canons on the streets (5.30 p.m.)

Police used water cannons to clear barricades set up by protesters in Tsuen Wan, after firing multiple rounds of tear gas to try to disperse demonstrators who had occupied roads. There were no protesters present at the time the water cannons were used, the South China Morning Post reported on its website.

Rain march (Sunday 2 p.m.)

People took cover from the persistent rain and filled the stands and pitch of the Kwai Chung sports stadium, the starting point for Sunday’s rally. The march from the stadium was granted late-night approval after organizers appealed an earlier objection by authorities.

“The rainy weather is good for the protesters but it’s bad for the police, who are wearing heavy gear. It also makes their tear gas ineffective,” said Gloria Mak, a 25-year-old assistant to a Japanese company.

Train service suspended (Sunday 11.30 a.m.)

MTR Corp., operator of Hong Kong’s rail network, suspended train service to stations near the planned Tsuen Wan march. The company said in a statement that the Kwai Fong, Tsuen Wan and Tai Wo Hau stations would be closed from 1.30 p.m. until further notice.

On Saturday, MTR suspended service on parts of its Kwun Tong line because of protests in the area.

Operations Director Adi Lau Tin-shing said the current situation was the company’s biggest challenge in its 40 years of operation and that the station closures were an unavoidable decision taken on the grounds of safety.

Police condemn ‘radical’ behavior (Sunday, 3:02 a.m.)

Police said “radical protesters” in Saturday’s clashes used electric saws to damage a number of smart lampposts, and hurled hard objects, bricks and petrol bombs at officers. They arrested 19 men and 10 women, aged between 17 and 52, for offenses including the possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers, the police said in a statement.

Bricks and bamboo poles (Saturday 4:20 p.m.)

Police fired tear gas to break up demonstrators blocking a road in the Kwung Tong area. Protesters were seen breaking bricks into smaller pieces and using bamboo poles to keep police from getting close to a barricade they erected. Elsewhere, video footage showed a so-called smart lamppost that was toppled and notes declaring “no totalitarian surveillance” were pasted on it.

Protesters split up from the authorized march route and some regathered in the neighborhood of Wong Tai Sin, the scene of clashes earlier this month. Police fired tear gas and made arrests after the demonstrators blocked off roads and disrupted traffic.

Lam seeks dialogue platform (Saturday 3:10 p.m.)

About 30 people were invited to the meeting organized by Lam in Government House, including ex-transport chief Anthony Cheung and Cardinal John Tong, the former bishop of Hong Kong, RTHK reported. Lam said the meeting was not a “dialogue platform” but a gathering to share ideas on how to build dialogue.

Story continues