Police arrest and charge 38-year-old Nima Momeni with murder in fatal stabbing of Cash App creator Bob Lee

The San Francisco Police Department said it arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee.

The police took 38-year-old Nima Momeni, an individual they say knew Lee, into custody on Thursday.

Lee was fatally stabbed on April 4 in downtown San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department said it arrested a suspect in its investigation into the fatal stabbing of Cash App creator Bob Lee on Thursday morning.

Police arrested 38-year-old Nima Momeni, confirming prior reports. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said during a press conference that there is evidence that Momeni knew Lee.

Local publication Mission Local first reported the arrest, and said the arrest took place at an address associated with a Nima Momeni who is the owner of Expand IT, an IT services company based in California.

Insider was unable to reach spokespeople for Expand IT or Momeni for comment.

38-year-old Momeni was booked around 9 a.m. on Thursday, records from the San Francisco Sheriff's Office show.

Momeni faces a murder charge and a "special enhancement" related to the knife that police say was used, the department said. Momeni will be arraigned on Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT. Jenkins said her office is planning to file a motion to detain the suspect without bail.

Authorities declined to give further details on the case during the press conference as the investigation is ongoing.

Mission Local, which first reported the arrest, also reported that Lee was riding in a car with the suspect on the day of the attack and the two men allegedly had "some manner of confrontation."

Lee was the chief product officer of MobileCoin and former CTO of Square. He was fatally stabbed on April 4, NBC first reported. ABC's KGO-TV previously reported that surveillance footage from the moments after the incident showed Lee walking around the Rincon Hill neighborhood in downtown San Francisco and asking for help before the police arrived at the scene.

