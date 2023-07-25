Police block Elon Musk’s rebrand of Twitter’s headquarters

Only the ‘er’ of Twitter signage remains on the company headquarters after police stopped the work - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

Elon Musk’s attempt to strip the Twitter sign from the company’s San Francisco headquarters has been stopped by police after the billionaire failed to get the proper city permits.

Workers were hired to remove the word Twitter and the company’s blue bird logo from a sign outside the company’s offices after Mr Musk changed the social network’s name to X.

A worker removed the @ symbol and the letters t, w, i, t and t from one half of the giant sign on Monday.

However, work was stopped after police were called to the scene for “a possible unpermitted street closure”. The shutdown left just the letters “er” and the blue bird logo remaining.

The sign, which is almost three floors high with a clock on the bottom, has been an icon of the company’s headquarters since it occupied the building in 2012.

Police arrived after receiving a complaint from the building’s management, who said they had not been told about the change.

Officials later said that the situation had been a misunderstanding, but San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection said it was determining whether the company needed permission to change lettering on the sign.

According to the company’s lease, it requires written approval from the landlords, property company Shorenstein and JP Morgan to change the sign.

Twitter has been sued by landlords in London and San Francisco for unpaid rent since Mr Musk bought the company for $44bn (£34bn) last year, although the company remains in the premises.

On Sunday, Mr Musk changed Twitter’s logo from the blue bird it has had since 2012 to an X logo crowdsourced from one of his followers on the website. The entrepreneur has said the existing logo is a temporary one.

As well as removing Twitter branding from the front of the building, staff have been told to remove the logo and brand name inside the office.

The 'er' letters left behind on the sign after the work was stopped

A pile of characters removed from the sign. Mr Musk failed to obtain the correct permission for the work - Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/AP

The letter X has been plastered over the company’s internal office spaces, with meeting rooms renamed to “eXposure,” “eXult” and “s3Xy,” according to the New York Times.

Mr Musk founded a payments company called x.com in the late 1990s, which then merged with PayPal. He has since bought back the rights to the website and has pledged to turn Twitter from a social network into a “super app” called X that includes messaging, payments and banking.

The billionaire said on Tuesday: “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.

“In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird.”

