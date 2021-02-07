U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,886.83
    +15.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,148.24
    +92.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,856.30
    +78.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.33
    +30.91 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.07
    +0.84 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +24.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.80 (+3.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2039
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1700
    +0.0310 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3722
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3100
    -0.2150 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,323.93
    -1,970.21 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.30
    +18.63 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,489.33
    -14.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,779.19
    +437.29 (+1.54%)
     

Minneapolis police used Google location data to find George Floyd protesters

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Law enforcement has used Google location data to target suspects before, but that now includes people at large-scale protests. TechCrunch has learned that Minneapolis police used a search warrant to obtain geofenced location info in hopes of identifying at least one person who set fire to an AutoZone store during May 27th, 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd. Officers wanted “anonymized” account info for any device close to the store during a 20-minute span.

The police department has declined to answer questions, citing an active investigation. However, they believe a key suspect, nicknamed “Umbrella Man” for the object he used to break windows at AutoZone, sparked broader violence at protests that were otherwise peaceful. This man was linked to a white supremacist group.

As with other geofenced data requests, though, the demand was broad and appears to have swept up people who were likely innocent. One of the people Google warned about a request, Said Abdullahi, said he was just a bystander recording video of the protests near AutoZone when the destruction started. Critics have maintained that these requests are attempts to dodge constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and have a history of implicating innocent people.

There are efforts to limit these location requests. New York state has floated a bill that would ban geofence warrants precisely to prevent attempts to stifle protests. For now, though, these sweeping data requests are ongoing and could have a chilling effect on activists worried they might be targeted merely for showing up at a protest.

  • Renaissance Hit With $5 Billion in Redemptions Since Dec. 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Renaissance Technologies, the investing giant that just posted its worst-ever returns across its public funds, has been hit with at least $5 billion in redemptions.Clients pulled a net $1.85 billion across the three hedge funds in December and requested a net $1.9 billion back in January, according to investor letters seen by Bloomberg. Investors are poised to yank another $1.65 billion this month, the letters show.Those figures could be offset if there are any inflows in February or if investors decided to walk back any of their redemption requests.Billionaire Jim Simons’s firm, a quant-investing pioneer, is coming off a rough year. Its three public hedge funds posted double-digit losses in 2020 as their algorithms were thrown out of whack by market swings the computers had never seen before. At the same time, its fund for employees and insiders soared 76% last year, Institutional Investor reported.Renaissance’s Institutional Equities fund, the biggest of the external vehicles, lost 19% in 2020, the letters show. That fund got the biggest chunk of the redemptions. The Institutional Diversified Alpha fund dropped 32% and the Institutional Diversified Global Equities fund fell 31%.A spokesman for the East Setauket, New York-based firm declined to comment.Renaissance told clients in a September letter that its losses were due to being under-hedged during March’s collapse and then over-hedged in the rebound from April through June. That happened because its trading models “overcompensated” for the original trouble.Renaissance again addressed its dismal numbers in a December letter.“Although recent performance has been terrible and worse than prior performance would have suggested was likely for 2020,” the firm said, its model “anticipates that in track records as long as ours, some risk-return ratios every bit as bad as the ones we are now seeing are not shocking.” The broader lesson is that “one should expect even good investments to perform horribly from time to time.”Renaissance is the world’s largest quantitative hedge fund firm. It was founded in 1982 by Simons, a former codebreaker for the National Security Agency. Last month, he announced that he’s stepping down as chairman of the firm, which managed about $60 billion at the time. He will remain a board member.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • Nio Investors Hit the Jackpot, Now Cash Out

    Back in September 2019, Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock was trading at around $1.65 per share. On that day, I wrote a story in which I said Nio was a “lottery ticket with a decent chance of paying off.” I called it a “speculatory bet with tremendous upside if it gets its act together.” Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Nearly a year and a half later, the stock is up 3,550% to around $57. To all of the NIO stock buyers back in 2019 that had the guts to buy that lottery ticket, congratulations. You hit the jackpot. But buying Nio or holding the stock without at least taking profits at this point would be like winning the Powerball lottery and using your hundreds of millions of dollars to buy more tickets. NIO stock has gotten caught in an electric vehicle stock bubble. It no longer appears to be at risk of going to $0. But it will take at least a decade before Nio will be able to justify its current market cap.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips NIO Stock Numbers The good news for NIO stock investors is that the company is no longer on the brink of insolvency. After raising capital several times in 2020, Nio closed a $1.5 billion convertible bond offering in January. Nio has always been a risk-reward calculation for investors. The major risk was access to funding. It’s clear at this point that investors are willing and able to back the company’s growth investments. The flip side of that calculation, the reward part, was always Nio’s mind-boggling growth. The company is certainly firing on all cylinders on the growth front these days. This week, Nio reported 7,225 January vehicle sales, beating its previous monthly record of 7,007 vehicles in December. The January delivery number also represented 352.1% year-over-year growth. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal Of course, the biggest red flag for investors considering NIO stock at $58 is valuation. Without question, 352% growth is the major leagues of growth stocks. But Nio now trades at 47.4 times sales. Legacy auto makers Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) trade at under 0.7 times sales. High-growth tech stocks Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade at 4.8 and 9.6 times sales, respectively. On the earnings front, there’s not much to say. Nio is still hemorrhaging cash. The company reported a $1.19 billion net loss in the third quarter, a slight improvement over the $1.21 billion net loss it reported in the second quarter. Nio is nowhere near profitable. Analyst Take Bank of America analyst Ming Hsun Lee is projecting the Nio stock losses will narrow from $3.45 per share in 2020 to just 60 cents per share in 2022. But another way to look at it is that Nio will not reach profitability until at least 2023. Nevertheless, Lee is bullish on the stock. Lee says sales volume growth, margin expansion, autonomous vehicle, powertrain and technology, and new model launches will continue to drive long-term upside for NIO stock. “We have a positive view on NIO considering its long-term share gain potential in the premium EV market and improving profitability with rising scale,” Lee says. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for NIO stock. I Want to Like Nio Here’s the part where I say I really want to like NIO stock. I really do. Electric vehicles are a huge long-term growth opportunity. I love China as the world’s largest emerging market economy. I believe Nio has a great position in a massive Chinese EV market. But these EV stocks have gotten their share prices pumped up so high that it’s virtually impossible to justify buying them at this point. U.S. EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), for example, is currently valued roughly the same as the entire existing global auto market. Yet Tesla has about 0.5% global market share. I believe the best-case scenario for a lot of these high-flying EV stocks at this point is that they drift mostly sideways for the next decade. At its current valuation, NIO stock is already pricing in a decade or more of best-case scenarios. If today’s best-case scenario happens, NIO will still be worth what it’s priced at now in 2030. How to Play It To justify significant upside between now and then, Nio will have to exceed today’s best-case scenario. Whatever the bulls are hoping will happen, Nio will have to do more. If you are all-in on NIO stock for the long term, I understand. As I said back in 2019, Nio’s business has such an incredible long-term growth opportunity ahead. But with the stock up 3,550% in less than a year and a half, do yourself a favor. You won the lottery. At least cash in a big chunk of your winnings rather than just holding and buying more lottery tickets. On the date of publication, Wayne Duggan held a long position in GM. Wayne Duggan has been a U.S. News & World Report Investing contributor since 2016 and is a staff writer at Benzinga, where he has written more than 7,000 articles. He is the author of the book “Beating Wall Street With Common Sense,” which focuses on investing psychology and practical strategies to outperform the stock market. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post Nio Investors Hit the Jackpot, Now Cash Out appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Congress Fast Tracks Biden Stimulus; Market Rally Warning Signs

    Congress fast tracked the Biden stimulus plan, but the market rally is flashing warning signs. Coronavirus vaccinations hit a new high.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Big Pension Buys Up Alibaba, Lilly, and Cisco Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio materially lifted investments in Alibaba, Eli Lilly, and Cisco Systems, and halved holdings in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter.

  • TSNP Stock: What’s Going on With Blockchain Play Tesoro Enterprises?

    On Tuesday, Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) announced its plans to move into blockchain trading markets. With shares already up almost 200%, penny-stock investors will likely see more gains as Wall Street punters rush in. Source: Shutterstock Don’t assume long-term success — very few penny stocks ever vault themselves into the big leagues, and Tesoro doesn’t exactly have a great resume either. But if you’re looking to nurse your GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) losses, this flash stock has it all: A well-timed press release in a market that’s starving for blockchain investments. A charismatic CEO who can talk the talk. A crypto market that’s too hot to handle. TSNP Stock: The Blockchain Bonanza TSNP stock isn’t for the faint-hearted. Just a month ago, Tesoro Enterprises was an unknown penny stock that claimed to focus on the “delivery of construction materials for the commercial and residential market places.” The last time the company reported figures to the SEC was in 2012, showing just $360,000 of revenues and a -50% profit margin.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But then management did something quite brilliant. After merging with HUMBL in December, the company launched a press release last Tuesday, renaming itself HUMBL Financial and claiming to create a way for investors to invest in ETF-styled blockchain technology. Shares shot up from 40 cents to $1.40 by the end of the week. Some might rightly wonder if it’s a pump-and-dump. Is HUMBL Blockchain for Real? It’s entirely unclear what a company that delivers construction materials has to do with crypto investing (or why a crypto company would merge with a construction penny stock). But that hasn’t stopped the San Diego-based company from trying. In the press release, the company claimed it would release “non-custodial, algorithmically driven financial technology services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own exchange accounts.” In plain English, that means the company will help you invest in an ETF-style bucket of cryptocurrencies, but it won’t do it itself. Instead, it will rely on your existing exchange accounts to allocate trades. Presumably, that’s because the company’s original mission of running an exchange-traded fund was a little too hard. The SEC has rejected the far-better funded Gemini ETF’s proposal twice already, so it’s not surprising that HUMBL has also faced similar roadblocks. An non-custodial app, meanwhile, is far easier to launch. That’s not to say HUMBL couldn’t eventually develop a “Web 3 platform that will allow you to invest, trade, track and pay in more synthetic ways on the blockchain,” as it claims it will. But that’s likely years away — if it ever happens at all. Will TSNP Stock Go Up? That doesn’t mean TSNP stock can’t bounce in the meantime. Investors are starved for good cryptocurrency stocks; Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) has a long history of fraud and misrepresentation. Riot Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:RIOT) CEO, meanwhile, has been investigated by the SEC for microcap fraud. That makes any legitimate-sounding company with the word “blockchain” have the potential for massive gains. Whether actually legitimate or not, it doesn’t matter much when the market’s this hot. And with enough retail-investor-fueled momentum, this penny stock could raise enough money to become a self-driving force in cryptocurrencies. Long Island Blockchain? Meet $40,000 Bitcoin. In 2018, the Long Island Iced Tea Corp, a ready-to-drink tea company, rebranded itself as the Long Blockchain Corp. Shares instantly shot up 200% — proof that investors often jump in first and ask questions later. (The company would later fall back to earth and get de-listed). Fortunately, HUMBL looks a little better-prepared than its tea-producing predecessor. With an actual team of engineers (supposedly) and $2.5 million of funding (also supposedly), this company might yet pull off America’s first blockchain ETF. (Hopefully the company will update its financials with the SEC in the mean-time). And if it fails? Well, not all is lost. In a crypto market this hot, it could rebrand itself as a cryptocurrency play and keep watching investors rush in. Just don’t be there if or when the market falls out of Bitcoin. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post TSNP Stock: Whatâs Going on With Blockchain Play Tesoro Enterprises? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback' after pandemic hobbles producers

    Hedge funds are turning bullish on oil once again, betting the pandemic and investors' environmental focus has severely damaged companies' ability to ramp up production. Such limitations on supply would push prices to multi-year highs and keep them there for two years or more, several hedge funds said. The view is a reversal for hedge funds, which shorted the oil sector in the lead-up to global shutdowns, landing energy focused hedge funds gains of 26.8% in 2020, according to data from eVestment.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? Analyst Boosts General Motors Upside By 380%

    GM stock is off its high, but just got big validation for its EV and AV progress from Morgan Stanley. Is General Motors stock a buy?

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Comcast, GE, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the e-commerce, electric vehicle and online sports betting leaders. A COVID-19 vaccine maker and a struggling retailer were among the bearish calls seen. February started strong in the markets. Though the past week remained somewhat volatile, the three big U.S. indexes managed to post handy gains, led by the 6% or so rise in the Nasdaq. Hope for additional stimulus and a little improvement in the unemployment rate no doubt helped. Perhaps the week's biggest surprise, dropped among the remaining FAANG earnings reports, was news of a big tech management change that involved one of the world's richest persons. The GameStop kerfuffle moved on to its next chapter last week too, and another COVID-19 vaccine moved forward. Also, the electric vehicle leader was forced to recall cars. Finally, the new administration faced a fresh foreign policy challenge last week. And things were looking up for federal cannabis legalization. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls J.J. Kinahan's "Online Retail Sales Provide Strong Tailwinds For Amazon" discusses how Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be under pressure to show continuous innovation for its retail business and beyond when the pandemic wanes, but it appears to be up to the challenge, at least in the foreseeable future. "Tesla Gets A Street High ,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet'" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why a key analyst is dissuading investors from selling Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. Will any downside catalyst that materializes be met with eager buying? In "Ark Funds Bet On Growth Of Sports Betting With DraftKings Addition," Chris Katje is focused on why a renowned fund manager is betting on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Could the fund take a larger position in this market leader? Will it add additional companies with exposure to the sports betting market? Priya Nigam's "Why This Comcast Analyst Is Turning Bullish: 'Best-In-Class Cable Business'" shows that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) seems to be moving in the right direction and its stock should outperform over the next 12 months. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter industrial free cash flow. So says Wayne Duggan's "Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive." But is the company being overly cautious with its guidance? For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following: 5 Stocks That Could Make A Comeback In A Reopening Economy Top 5 Innovation Trends To Watch For In 2021 As More Countries Legalize Cannabis, A Booming Global Marketplace Will Follow Bears In Shanthi Rexaline's "Moderna Analyst: Unrealistic COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Create Unfavorable Setup," find out how an extended Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rally has made the stock increasingly difficult to justify on a fundamental basis. The valuation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was too rich for one top analyst, according to "KeyBanc Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond On Valuation, Competition" by Priya Nigam. This downgrade came even though the analyst thinks highly of the retailer's turnaround plan. In Jayson Derrick's "3 eBay Analysts On Q4 Beat, Valuation, 'Compelling Growth' In Shoes, Watches," see why some analysts remain cautious on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock even though the company reported better than expected quarterly results. "JPMorgan Says Gogo's Stock 'More Than Fully Valued' After Flying Higher By 39%" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) stock is "more than fully valued" according to a top analyst. See why there is unlikely to be a further short squeeze here. For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: This 2009 Playbook Suggests Trouble Ahead For The S&P 500 10 Most Heavily-Shorted Stocks On The Russell 3000 At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tax Law Changes in 2020 That Can Fatten Your Refund

    These top 10 tax law changes in 2020 could end up boosting your refund for the 2020 tax year once filing time rolls around.

  • A typical day for Ark Invest's star stock picker Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood on her typical day.

  • Should Microsoft Try To Acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): Over the next year, should Microsoft try to acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron? Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Buy none Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three main segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server) and personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops). At time of publication Microsoft’s market cap measures in at $1.83 trillion. For context, this figure exceeds the combined market caps of Nvidia ($336 billion), AMD ($106 billion) and Micron ($90 billion) three times over. See Also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock. Our survey found 32% percent of respondents saying Microsoft should move forward on an M&A with AMD in 2021. AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and graphics processing units. Many traders and investors were vocal in their support of AMD, saying it has time and again proven itself with its processors and GPUs in the gaming industry. Respondents said AMD should be seriously considered as a top M&A contender with Microsoft, as the two tech companies have had several prior partnerships, including a recent Xbox Series X|S project which integrates full AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Next, 28% of traders and investors responded that Microsoft should complete an M&A with Nvidia this year. Nvidia is a leading designer of GPUs. The company’s chips are used in a variety of markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, in a GPU-accelerated AI shopping tool for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and for autonomous driving tech in many Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles. Respondents in this group cited Nvidia as an essential developer and leader in future chipmaking that has made a name for itself in the auto and bio-intelligence industries. An Nvidia acquisition would immediately bolster Microsoft’s mobile computing units. Only 6% of traders and investors saw a Microsoft-Micron M&A making sense during 2021. Respondents said Microsoft should look to acquire Micron’s ultra-bandwidth solutions, which are known to deliver maximum bandwidth to feed client’s data-hungry workloads like high-performance computing, artificial intelligence systems and professional visualization workstations, as traders believe these fields will continue to spike in demand amid a transition to long-term remote working conditions. Finally, 30% said Microsoft should not acquire any of the three companies. It’s worth noting that several respondents who were opposed to these M&As believed the Redmond-based tech giant would be better served focusing on research, development of cloud-based tech and a possible M&A in the cloud sector. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1000 adults. Source Image: Wikimedia Commons by BenFranske See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Palantir, Pinterest, Ford, Activision Are MovingShould Amazon Try To Acquire Alibaba, Jumia Or eBay In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the GameStop short squeeze: 'We came very, very close to a market accident'

    The underlying factors of the GameStop short squeeze aren't going away anytime soon. Meanwhile, regulators have to play "massive catch-up," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, CLX, REGN, LKNCY

    A slightly disappointing jobs report didn’t stop stocks from rallying to new highs on Friday. Now, let’s look at a few top stock trades for next week. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Ford (F) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Ford (NYSE:F) is moving slightly higher after earnings, but it’s had a choppy few weeks now. The weekly ranges have tightened, giving us a series of levels to work against.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips On the downside, we need to see the $10.45 area hold. A move below that will put the 10-week moving average in play, followed by the $9.40 to $9.50 area. There it will find the Q1 2020 high along with the 200-week moving average. On the upside, though, look for a move over the $11.50 zone, followed by this week’s high at $11.90. On a weekly-up move, look for the 52-week high to be tested at $12.15, then the 161.8% extension near $12.80. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal That’s a lot of numbers and prices. The bottom line: watch how Ford handles key levels. As they break (on either the upside or the downside), just turn your attention to the next. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Clorox (CLX) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been so strange lately. I was ready when the stock gave use a monthly-up rotation on Jan. 25. However, I was not expecting it to rally almost 11% at its session high, nor climb 17.6% in six trading sessions. That’s not what we expect out of a company like Clorox. Now the stock has cascaded down from those highs and the post-earnings reaction isn’t giving it a lift either. We need to see it hold the $193 area, which it’s failing to do at the moment. What now? Simple. Wait for CLX stock to reclaim $193. With any luck, it will do so soon and we’ll have a shallow downside level to measure against. A close below $190 and perhaps CLX stock will need to decline further before firming. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Regeneron (REGN) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has been all over the place too. After a false breakdown in December below $471.50, share ripped higher. The stock climbed in 11 of 12 sessions, eclipsing $550 in the process. However, the stock then fell in six of the next seven sessions, breaking below $500. It’s been a mess. Regeneron reported earnings this morning, popping higher in the process. But shares were rejected by several key moving averages while failing to hold the 50-day moving average in the process. If REGN stock can take out its post-earnings high near $515, then a move back to the $535 to $540 area is possible. There it finds the 100-day moving average and downtrend resistance. Above puts the recent high in play at $558.91. 7 SaaS Stocks to Buy Today for the Smartphone Generation On the downside, however, a break of this week’s low near $490 puts the $471.50 area back on watch. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 4: Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider This one still trades? You bet! But Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) hasn’t been the same since its fraud charges last year. Rather than trading this one, I wanted to highlight Luckin as a learning opportunity. It’s a lesson to avoid the names that don’t have any business being traded. Sure, the stock went from $5 in December and hit $15 last month. But once it’s trading over-the-counter, all bets are off for most traders , be it for liquidity, quality, etc. This name has been in the garbage can for almost a year now and Friday’s 46% haircut underscores why, as Luckin files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy. There are hundreds of quality stocks to trade at any given time. Pick from one of the higher-quality ones. Remember, as traders, risk is always our top concern. And don’t let FOMO creep up on you, as there’s always another trade! On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, CLX, REGN, LKNCY appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Why Plug Power Is a Better Hydrogen Play Than FuelCell

    President Joe Biden has inked a series of executive orders designed to address climate change, including a new ban on some energy drilling. During his campaign, the former vice president emphasized several climate change initiatives, including decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, in part by setting higher efficiency standards for cars, buildings and consumer appliances. It’s expected Biden will make a $2 trillion accelerated investment, with a plan to deploy those resources over his first term, some of which will go toward innovation and driving dramatic cost reductions in critical clean energy technologies, including renewable hydrogen. For these reasons and more, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock is up 966% in the last three months. Source: Kaca Skokanova/Shutterstock Shares in U.S. fuel-cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are also up 300%, while U.S. rival Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Canada’s Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are up fourfold or more. Hence, hydrogen stocks are enjoying a bull run like never before. However, not every company is an excellent prospect in this industry. When we hone in on FCEL in particular, we see a company in trouble. Out of the last 12 quarters, FuelCell has disappointed analyst expectations 10 times. Despite this performance, FCEL stock trades at 71.6 price-to-sales (P/S), confounding critics and bears alike. Regardless, the penny will drop at some stage.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Explosive Growth Without Fundamental Strength FCEL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by 1188.6% and its sector by 1196.4% in the past year. However, if the latest earnings are anything to go by, FCEL looks like a company that will burn investors. The company reported a 54% rise in revenue to $17 million in the fourth quarter, missing consensus estimates by $50,000. Additionally, it reported a net loss of eight cents per share, which was four cents per share worse than consensus estimates. Despite the negative results, the stock did not get that much of a hammering; people are still bullish after President Biden moved to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and signed a series of executive orders. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal “Based on the initial policy objectives outlined by the incoming White House administration, we expect clean energy and climate policies in the U.S. to begin to match the pace of advancement seen in other markets such as Europe and Asia, and to be favorable toward development of the growing hydrogen economy,” FuelCell Energy CEO Jason Few said in a statement. Source: Chart by Faizan Farooque, data from filings Meanwhile, many wonder whether it’s better to invest in Plug Power stock, the other big player in the space, instead. First, there is valuation. PLUG stock trades at 65 times P/S versus FCEL stock at 71.6 times. Then you have the operating metrics. The gross margin for PLUG is 5.9%, while FCEL is languishing at -10.9%. When you look at the breakdown of operating expenses, you will see that, compared to Plug Power, FuelCell spends more on selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) than it does on research and development (R&D). That’s never good, especially when you consider the kind of industry it’s in. Finally, let’s talk a bit about sales growth. The outlook for both companies is good, but PLUG is edging FCEL every year in analyst estimates. Source: Chart by Faizan Farooque, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence FCEL Stock Has to Do More Last month, J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster turned bearish on the alternative energy company. He argued that the stock is worth about half of its latest closing price. Coster cut his rating to underweight from neutral, assigning a $10 price target and claiming the stock is “richly valued” at current levels. The same analyst initiated coverage of PLUG stock with a hold rating. “Hydrogen pure-play stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 massively,” he wrote. He conceded that PLUG stock is the “best in class.” But he advised investors to wait for a better entry point in the stock before buying it. Out of 14 analysts covering PLUG, 11 have given a bullish verdict on the stock. Meanwhile, FCEL stock has one analyst out of seven giving a bullish verdict. The 12-month price target of $13.60 per share implies a roughly 43% downside. In conclusion, there isn’t anything that warrants FCEL’s premium valuation over other fuel cell stocks. Until there is something — anything — from the company that backs its valuation, I don’t believe it’s worth your time. If you must invest in the hydrogen space, PLUG seems the better option, at least on fundamentals. On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. Faizan does not directly own the securities mentioned above. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post Why Plug Power Is a Better Hydrogen Play Than FuelCell appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Listen to Jeff Bezos: Buy These 7 ‘Hyperinnovative’ Stocks

    “Invention is the root of our success.” So said Jeff Bezos, who – among other things – founded Amazon.com 27 years ago, grew it into a trillion-dollar company and, along the way, became the world’s second-richest person. Source: lev radin / Shutterstock.com Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon and transitioning to the Executive Chairman role. He announced his departure in a letter to Amazon employees on Tuesday. In that letter, Bezos answered the trillion-dollar question that everyone in the world wants to ask the man: how?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips How did you turn an idea of an online bookstore in the 1990s, into a $1.7 trillion technology empire today, spanning e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, streaming TV, grocery stores, and more? His response was simple: invention. “Invention is the root of our success. We’ve done crazy things together, and then made them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more. If you get it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. And that yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive.” Believe it or not, it really is that simple. Innovation is the fuel of growth. Sign Up for Luke’s Innovative Hypergrowth Newsletter and Get Your Free Special Report Why Jeff Bezos Is Right About Innovation Think about the world’s largest companies today outside of Amazon. You have Alphabet ($1.3 trillion market cap), Apple ($2.3 trillion), Microsoft ($1.8 trillion) and Facebook ($780 billion). How did they get there? The same way Amazon did – through innovation. Alphabet’s founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page figured out back in the late 1990s how to create a centralized online database that indexed the entire internet and made it searchable. Then the company acquired YouTube. Then it plunged into cloud computing with Google Cloud. Then it launched a self-driving business named Waymo. That’s innovation. The result? A trillion-dollar company. Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, figured out in the early 2000s how to connect college students online. He took that platform, and expanded its use case to the masses. Then the company got into messaging (Messenger and WhatsApp), pictures (Instagram), and commerce (Marketplace and Facebook Shops). That’s innovation. The result? A near-trillion-dollar company. Lather, rinse, repeat for Microsoft and Apple. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were relentless innovators. They made computers and smartphones ubiquitous – and then their successors created enormous software businesses on top of their hardware empires. That’s innovation. Get the point? Today’s trillion-dollar businesses all have one thing in common – they’re relentlessly innovative. So if you’re looking for the next Amazon, the next Alphabet, the next Apple, the next Facebook and the next Microsoft, start by looking at today’s most innovative companies. Which companies are at the top of my list? Consider these hyperinnovative names: Square (NYSE:SQ). This is a payments processor turned digital money ecosystem operator that is so innovative, it was able to post its best year ever during the Covid-19 pandemic (when its core business was essentially shut down) because of its brand-new mobile money app, Cash App. The next big innovation? Banking. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV). Lots of EV companies out there. None as innovative as Canoo – who is quite literally reinventing the wheel. The company has made, from scratch, an entirely new type of car that maximizes interior space and is built for the era of self-driving. Plus, the company has completely reimagined how we buy cars, and is pioneering a disruptive subscription model for shared car ownership. The DNA here is innovative to its core. C3.ai (NYSE:AI). Making enterprise AI systems is tough. So tough that a lot of companies have given up on deploying AI. Not C3.ai. The company is breaking ground on making scalable and easily-deployable open AI architectures that can and will fundamentally change every industry in the world. There is nothing more innovative than tackling the world’s biggest challenge and then, in turn, changing the world – that’s exactly what C3.ai is doing today. Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN). The company used to make tasers – and only tasers. Indeed, its name used to be Taser International. Then the company started selling body cameras. Then dash cameras. Then a suite of cloud-hosted software services aimed at digitizing police agencies. The result is that Axon now stands alone as the unrivaled leader in law enforcement technology – and is in a position of strength to digitize every public safety agency in the world over the next decade. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Yes, everyone knows this name, but there are plenty who still don’t believe in Elon Musk & Co. Yet, Musk’s innovative thinking continues to drive Tesla’s stock to newer heights, and I’m seeing plenty of strength in this name in 2021. Tesla reported favorable fourth-quarter figures, which were home to yet-another profit (its sixth profitable quarter in a row) and record deliveries. The big picture here is that Tesla is on the verge of becoming a global powerhouse and dominating many industries, including automobiles, energy generation, and energy storage. This is a stock that innovation-minded investors really must own for its disruptive potential. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). Self-driving will be a widespread reality by the late 2020s. The technology that will enable this disruption is LiDAR, and the best LiDAR maker in the world is Luminar. Founder by a boy genius who could very easily be the next Elon Musk, Luminar has made the industry’s highest-performance and most cost-effectively LiDAR sensors. By 2030, this company’s LiDAR sensors will be on most cars in America. Stem (NYSE:STPK). The world’s pivoting to clean energy. The two biggest clean energy sources – solar and wind – are intermittent. So, in order to power a clean energy future, we need energy storage solutions. Stem makes those solutions. More than that, they make AI-powered energy storage solutions which leverage a vast network of energy data to dynamically and automatically maximize energy output and minimize energy costs. These solutions will be installed at most office locations across the world by 2030. These are among the most innovative companies in the world today – and they could very easily end up being the market’s biggest winners over the next 5 to 10 years. Alas, though, I’ll let Bezos have the last word here. One of the world’s greatest innovators ended his retirement letter with the following advice. They are, to say the least, worth applying to your investments: “Keep investing, and don’t despair when at first the idea looks crazy. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It remains Day 1.” On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how. In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post Listen to Jeff Bezos: Buy These 7 ‘Hyperinnovative’ Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.