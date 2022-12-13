Police and law enforcement equipment market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The police and law enforcement equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,271.94 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing focus on public place protection, the development of innovative equipment, and rising government investment.

Technavio categorizes the global police and law enforcement equipment market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation, defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains, arms and ammunition, defense electronics, defense logistics equipment, and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc, Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., and OBERON ALPHA.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (police, court, and others), product (lethal and non-lethal weapons, surveillance systems, communication systems, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The police segment grew gradually by USD 1,212.61 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of police tactical units and rising civil unrest globally. The segment is also driven by the increasing adoption of advanced communication systems and digital technologies such as facial recognition by police.

What are the key data covered in police and law enforcement equipment market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the police and law enforcement equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the police and law enforcement equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of police and law enforcement equipment market vendors

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,271.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc, Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., OBERON ALPHA, Safariland LLC, Streichers Inc., Textron Inc., XION Protective Gear, and Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global police and law enforcement equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Police - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Court - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Communication systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 Avon Polymer Products Ltd.

12.5 Axis Communications AB

12.6 Axon Enterprise Inc.

12.7 Combined Systems Inc.

12.8 Digital Ally Inc.

12.9 Honeywell International Inc

12.10 Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd.

12.11 Mart Group LLC

12.12 Motorola Solutions Inc.

12.13 OBERON ALPHA

12.14 Safariland LLC

12.15 Streichers Inc.

12.16 Textron Inc.

12.17 XION Protective Gear

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

