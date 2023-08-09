Police:Manarrested after Facebook Marketplace transaction turns into robberies in South Windsor

Aug. 9—Majors was held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Manchester on Wednesday.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, officers responded to the Strawbridge Condominium Complex on Mill Pond Drive for a reported robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

The victim reported that the transaction was for an iPhone and that the suspect had displayed a weapon. While officers were attempting to identify the suspect using technology, a second robbery with a firearm was reported in the same area, police said.

That's when K-9 Mason was brought to the scene and tracked to a specific condominium, according to police. After being shown shown a picture of Majors, the resident of the condominium said he was in the basement at that moment, police said.

Police took Majors into custody and located a pistol with a high capacity magazine.

