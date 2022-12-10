Police and military simulation training market: Growth opportunities led Arotech Corp. and Ascent Flight Training Holdings - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The police and military simulation training market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,885.06 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by cost-effective virtual training, the increasing demand for UAV flight simulators, and the increasing M&A, collaborations, and partnerships.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global police and military simulation training market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used for commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, Cubic Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., H SIM, Indra Sistemas SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Virtra Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (flight, combat, and maritime) and application (air, naval, and ground).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Product:

The flight segment grew gradually by USD 5,181.90 million between 2017 and 2021. Flight simulators are used for training pilots by creating a virtual environment for various aspects of a flight. They enhance the skills of pilots. Currently, several major military aircraft deals are under process, which will drive the growth of the flight segment. The governments of many countries are acquiring new flight simulators to train their pilots. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the flight segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the police and military simulation training market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the police and military simulation training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the police and military simulation training market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the police and military simulation training market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of police and military simulation training market vendors

Police and Military Simulation Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,885.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, Cubic Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., H SIM, Indra Sistemas SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Virtra Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global police and military simulation training market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Flight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Combat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Air - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Naval - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Arotech Corp.

12.4 Ascent Flight Training Holdings

12.5 BAE Systems Plc

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

12.7 Cubic Corp.

12.8 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

12.9 H SIM

12.10 Indra Sistemas SA

12.11 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.12 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc

12.13 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

12.14 Lockheed Martin Corp.

12.15 Meggitt Plc

12.16 Northrop Grumman Corp.

12.17 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

