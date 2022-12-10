U.S. markets closed

Police and military simulation training market: Growth opportunities led Arotech Corp. and Ascent Flight Training Holdings - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The police and military simulation training market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,885.06 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by cost-effective virtual training, the increasing demand for UAV flight simulators, and the increasing M&A, collaborations, and partnerships.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global police and military simulation training market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used for commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, Cubic Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., H SIM, Indra Sistemas SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Virtra Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the police and military simulation market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by product (flight, combat, and maritime) and application (air, naval, and ground).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Product:

The flight segment grew gradually by USD 5,181.90 million between 2017 and 2021. Flight simulators are used for training pilots by creating a virtual environment for various aspects of a flight. They enhance the skills of pilots. Currently, several major military aircraft deals are under process, which will drive the growth of the flight segment. The governments of many countries are acquiring new flight simulators to train their pilots. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the flight segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related reports -

Military body-worn camera market by end-user and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 268.49 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.44%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (defense sector and homeland security sector) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Military robots market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 8.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The strengthening of border surveillance and patrolling is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the police and military simulation training market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the police and military simulation training market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the police and military simulation training market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the police and military simulation training market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of police and military simulation training market vendors

Police and Military Simulation Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,885.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.64

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, Cubic Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., H SIM, Indra Sistemas SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Virtra Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global police and military simulation training market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Flight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Combat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Air - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Naval - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Ground - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Arotech Corp.

  • 12.4 Ascent Flight Training Holdings

  • 12.5 BAE Systems Plc

  • 12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 12.7 Cubic Corp.

  • 12.8 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

  • 12.9 H SIM

  • 12.10 Indra Sistemas SA

  • 12.11 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • 12.12 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc

  • 12.13 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • 12.14 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 12.15 Meggitt Plc

  • 12.16 Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • 12.17 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 5-D Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global 5-D Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/police-and-military-simulation-training-market-growth-opportunities-led-arotech-corp-and-ascent-flight-training-holdings---technavio-301699040.html

SOURCE Technavio

