Police: Victim stabbed twice during scuffle at McDonalds

Feb. 12—HANOVER TWP. — A man suffered stab wounds to his left bicep and forearm during a fight at McDonald's Restaurant as police in Hanover Township continue to search for the suspect Monday.

Shawn William Shafer, 40, address listed as 704 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count o harassment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Shafer after he allegedly stabbed a man inside the restaurant near the entrance doors just before 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Shafer was hostile and yelling at a female employee when a customer, the victim, confronted him about his attitude toward employees.

Shafer and the victim engaged in an argument inside the restaurant and were told to leave.

Police in the complaint say Shafer exited the restaurant, went to his vehicle and retrieved a knife.

Shafer returned to the restaurant and engaged in a scuffle with the victim who lunged to grab the knife, the complaint says.

Police said the victim suffered stab wounds to his left bicep and left forearm.

Shafer fled in an unknown black sedan toward Wilkes-Barre.

After being stabbed twice, the victim returned to his place of employment, Dollar General, on Sans Souci Parkway.

The victim was treated by emergency medical technicians before being transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Court records say a judge's bench warrant was issued for Shafer on Jan. 3 when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by Wilkes-Barre police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shafer is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254 or 911.