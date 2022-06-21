U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Policy Environment and Demand Side Expansions will be the Future Catalysts for SaaS based SCM Market in Europe: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·7 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

Europe SaaS based SCM Industry Research Report

Gurugram, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 2022 |Europe SaaS based SCM Market News

Key Findings

  • The advent of many companies and the business-friendly policies adopted by the European Nations, as well the demand side expansions have also forced the SaaS based companies to expand rapidly and incorporate cutting-edge technologies like Ai and Machine Learning to digitize their supply chains which are again factors of growth.

  • The need for instantaneous supply chain analysis, increased ICT spending and technology progress in supply chain industry are going to drive the market growth.

The Key Market Players are taking big strides the Europe SaaS based SCM market by adopting various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, knowledge sharing partnerships, strategic collaborations and new product launches to stay competitive in the market.

Ease of Operation: The SaaS based SCM software is useful in aiding the implementation of the organization’s supply chain department to monitor accurately their current operations and check where their current operations are performing and underperforming. This helps them to prepare for facing minor problems and direct resources accordingly to generate significant outcomes, thereby increasing productivity.

E-Commerce Boost: The recent splurge in E-commerce spending which has forced FMCG, Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics companies to increase their investments in automation including the outright automation of their supply chains have fueled the growth.

Acceleration of Supply Chain Digitization Industry Wide: The need of an improved supply chain visibility along with a robust industry grade and ready solution is also one key driver of growth. Moreover, surge in need for demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SaaS-based SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication Europe SaaS based SCM Market Outlook to 2027 - Driven by Acceleration of Supply Chain Digitization, E-Commerce Boost and EU Regulations on Data Storage: Ken Researchbelieve that the SaaS based SCM market is expected to grow due to the favorable policies by the nations, demand side expansions and increasing need for real-time analysis for the companies for their supply chain analysis.

Key Segments Covered in Europe SaaS based SCM Market:-

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Solution Type

  • Software

  • Services

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Deployment Mode

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Application

  • Transportation Management

  • Inventory & Warehouse Management

  • Sourcing & Procurement Management

  • Order Management

  • Demand and Operations Planning

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Type of End User Industry

  • Electronics & Consumer Durables

  • Food & Beverages

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Automotive

  • Chemicals

  • Engineering Goods & Machinery

  • Apparel & Fashion Goods

  • Oil & Gas

  • Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

  • Stationery Goods

  • Metals & Hardware, Mining

  • Construction Materials

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Others (Renewable Energy, Electricals, Telecom, Furniture, etc.)

Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Geography and Major Countries

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Russia

Key Target Audience:-

  • Commercial Software as a Service (SaaS) Solutions Providers

  • Enterprise Software Solutions Providers

  • Enterprise Software Service Providers

  • Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure and Solution Providers

  • Enterprise Software Systems Developers & Integrators

  • Enterprise Software Solutions User Interface (UI/UX) Design Providers

  • Enterprise Software Solutions Operating System (OS) Providers

  • Enterprise Software Solutions Distributors

  • Cloud Software Solutions Distributors

  • Allied/Auxiliary industries for SaaS Solutions

  • Potential Investors in SaaS Solutions Segment

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2017-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major SaaS based SCM Solution Providers in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-

  • SAP SE

  • IBM

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Korber

  • Blue Yonder

  • Manhattan Associates

  • Descartes Systems Group

  • Logility

  • Kinaxis

  • Infor

  • Epicor

  • E2open BlueJay

  • Microsoft Corporation

Notable Emerging SaaS based SCM Solution Providers in Europe Mentioned in the Report:

  • Transporeon GmbH

  • Retraced GmbH

  • Makersite GmbH

  • Limbiq System GmbH

  • Huboo Technologies

  • Sorted Group Ltd.

  • Matrix Telematics Ltd.

  • 7bridges

  • Wakeo

  • Shippeo

  • SupplHI

  • ELiWMS

  • Tecnest

  • Cybertec

  • Witrac

  • Kubbo

  • SmartMonkey

  • ABM Cloud

  • Express RMS

  • Gruzopoisk

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of Europe SaaS based SCM Industry

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of Europe SaaS based SCM Market

Historic Growth of Overall Europe SaaS based SCM Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis of Europe SaaS based SCM Industry

Overview, Product Offerings and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe SaaS based SCM Market and the Segments

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Europe SaaS based SCM Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of SaaS based SCM Market in Major European Countries

PESTL Analysis and Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging SaaS based SCM Companies within Each Major Country

SaaS based SCM Solution Types

SCM SaaS Solution Types

SaaS based SCM Deployment Modes

SCM SaaS Deployment Modes

SaaS based SCM ApplicationsSCM SaaS Applications

SaaS based SCM Solution End-users

SaaS based SCM Customers

SCM SaaS End-user Industries

SCM SaaS Solution Customers

SCM SaaS Solutions on Public Mode

SaaS based SCM Solutions on Private Mode

SCM SaaS Solutions on Private Mode

SaaS based SCM Solutions on Hybrid Mode

SCM SaaS Solutions on Hybrid Mode

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Transportation Management

SCM SaaS Solutions for Transportation Management

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Inventory and Warehouse Management

SCM SaaS Solutions for Inventory & Warehouse Management

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Sourcing and Procuring Management

SCM SaaS Solutions for Sourcing and Procuring Management

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Order Management

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Electronics and Consumer Durables Industry

SCM SaaS Solutions for Electronics and Consumer Durables Industry

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Food and Beverages Industry

SCM SaaS Solutions for Food and Beverages Industry

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

SCM SaaS Solutions for Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Automotive Industry

SCM SaaS Solutions for Automotive Industry

SaaS based SCM Solutions for Chemicals Industry

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Europe SaaS based SCM Industry

