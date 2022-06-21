Policy Environment and Demand Side Expansions will be the Future Catalysts for SaaS based SCM Market in Europe: Ken Research
Europe SaaS based SCM Industry Research Report
Gurugram, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 2022 |Europe SaaS based SCM Market News
Key Findings
The advent of many companies and the business-friendly policies adopted by the European Nations, as well the demand side expansions have also forced the SaaS based companies to expand rapidly and incorporate cutting-edge technologies like Ai and Machine Learning to digitize their supply chains which are again factors of growth.
The need for instantaneous supply chain analysis, increased ICT spending and technology progress in supply chain industry are going to drive the market growth.
The Key Market Players are taking big strides the Europe SaaS based SCM market by adopting various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, knowledge sharing partnerships, strategic collaborations and new product launches to stay competitive in the market.
Ease of Operation: The SaaS based SCM software is useful in aiding the implementation of the organization’s supply chain department to monitor accurately their current operations and check where their current operations are performing and underperforming. This helps them to prepare for facing minor problems and direct resources accordingly to generate significant outcomes, thereby increasing productivity.
E-Commerce Boost: The recent splurge in E-commerce spending which has forced FMCG, Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics companies to increase their investments in automation including the outright automation of their supply chains have fueled the growth.
Acceleration of Supply Chain Digitization Industry Wide: The need of an improved supply chain visibility along with a robust industry grade and ready solution is also one key driver of growth. Moreover, surge in need for demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SaaS-based SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Europe SaaS based SCM Market Outlook to 2027 - Driven by Acceleration of Supply Chain Digitization, E-Commerce Boost and EU Regulations on Data Storage: Ken Research” believe that the SaaS based SCM market is expected to grow due to the favorable policies by the nations, demand side expansions and increasing need for real-time analysis for the companies for their supply chain analysis.
Key Segments Covered in Europe SaaS based SCM Market:-
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Solution Type
Software
Services
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Deployment Mode
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Application
Transportation Management
Inventory & Warehouse Management
Sourcing & Procurement Management
Order Management
Demand and Operations Planning
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Type of End User Industry
Electronics & Consumer Durables
Food & Beverages
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Automotive
Chemicals
Engineering Goods & Machinery
Apparel & Fashion Goods
Oil & Gas
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
Stationery Goods
Metals & Hardware, Mining
Construction Materials
Aerospace & Defense
Others (Renewable Energy, Electricals, Telecom, Furniture, etc.)
Europe SaaS based SCM Market By Geography and Major Countries
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Key Target Audience:-
Commercial Software as a Service (SaaS) Solutions Providers
Enterprise Software Solutions Providers
Enterprise Software Service Providers
Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure and Solution Providers
Enterprise Software Systems Developers & Integrators
Enterprise Software Solutions User Interface (UI/UX) Design Providers
Enterprise Software Solutions Operating System (OS) Providers
Enterprise Software Solutions Distributors
Cloud Software Solutions Distributors
Allied/Auxiliary industries for SaaS Solutions
Potential Investors in SaaS Solutions Segment
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period: 2017-2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2027F
Major SaaS based SCM Solution Providers in Europe Mentioned in the Report:-
SAP SE
IBM
Oracle Corporation
Korber
Blue Yonder
Manhattan Associates
Descartes Systems Group
Logility
Kinaxis
Infor
Epicor
E2open BlueJay
Microsoft Corporation
Notable Emerging SaaS based SCM Solution Providers in Europe Mentioned in the Report:
Transporeon GmbH
Retraced GmbH
Makersite GmbH
Limbiq System GmbH
Huboo Technologies
Sorted Group Ltd.
Matrix Telematics Ltd.
7bridges
Wakeo
Shippeo
SupplHI
ELiWMS
Tecnest
Cybertec
Witrac
Kubbo
SmartMonkey
ABM Cloud
Express RMS
Gruzopoisk
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Snapshot of Europe SaaS based SCM Industry
Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
Market size and Segmentation of Europe SaaS based SCM Market
Historic Growth of Overall Europe SaaS based SCM Market and Segments
Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis of Europe SaaS based SCM Industry
Overview, Product Offerings and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors
Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Europe SaaS based SCM Market and the Segments
Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Europe SaaS based SCM Market and by Segments
Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
Analysis of SaaS based SCM Market in Major European Countries
PESTL Analysis and Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries
Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country
Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
Overview of Notable Emerging SaaS based SCM Companies within Each Major Country
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Europe SaaS based SCM Industry
