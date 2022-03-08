U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Policygenius Named to the Forbes 2022 List of America's Best Startup Employers

·2 min read

Insurtech startup recognized for third year in a row

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius, the nation's leading tech-enabled platform for insurance shopping and fulfillment, announced it was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Startup Employers 2022. This is the third year Policygenius has earned this recognition, appearing here for the first time in 2020. Policygenius is ranked among the top 220 best startup employers out of the 500 companies recognized.

(PRNewsfoto/Policygenius)
(PRNewsfoto/Policygenius)

More than 10,000 companies were considered for the 2022 honor. A finalist pool of 2,500 startup companies with an impressive record of organic growth and size were evaluated with an in-depth analysis that looked at excellence across three key areas, including reputation as an employer, employee satisfaction and company growth. The 500 companies receiving the highest total score were awarded The Best Startup Employers 2022.

"Our people are our biggest priority — since our founding, we've led with our values and invested in a positive employee experience," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "We are delighted to be recognized with this honor for the third year in a row, particularly as we've adapted to a "new normal" in the workplace due to the challenges of the pandemic."

Policygenius recently reached a milestone of more than 650 employees and continues to hire for roles across the organization. The company has continued to see rapid growth, including recently launching Policygenius Pro to provide its one-stop-shop insurance solution to financial advisors, independent agents, community banks, credit unions, and more. Policygenius also recently won its second Stevie Award for customer service, highlighting the company's industry-leading customer experience.

The Best Startup Employers were identified by analyzing more than 8 million data points gathered via a social listening campaign and extensive desk research. All data was gathered in Q4 of 2021. Details about America's Best Startup Employers and the full list of companies recognized can be found here.

About Policygenius:
Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $150 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com. Subscribe to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter here.

For more information:
Brooke Niemeyer
Associate Director of Media Relations
brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policygenius-named-to-the-forbes-2022-list-of-americas-best-startup-employers-301498141.html

SOURCE Policygenius

