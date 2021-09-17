Policygenius Welcomes Greg Tyree as Vice President of Engineering

Seasoned engineering leader brings more than 25 years of experience to Policygenius team

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech leader Policygenius announced today the hiring of Greg Tyree as the company's Vice President of Engineering. Tyree will oversee the company's consumer web software engineering teams and lead the strategic and technical vision for those products.

Tyree brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering to Policygenius. Most recently, Tyree was the Vice President of Engineering at Vox Media, where he led engineering across the company's 13 editorial brands. Prior to that, Tyree was the Chief Technology Officer at Business Insider, where he oversaw the engineering and technology teams and helped scale the business and expand internationally. Before this, Tyree was the Chief Technology Officer at leading digital font company Hoefler & Frere-Jones, where he developed and launched a web font delivery service that enhanced Hoefler's reputation for innovation.

Tyree joins Policygenius at an exciting time in the startup's rapid growth trajectory. The company recently reached a new milestone of 600 employees and expanded to a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. In 2020, Policygenius announced $100 million in Series D funding as well as an exclusive accelerated underwriting life insurance product in collaboration with Brighthouse Financial.

"As we scale the Policygenius tech organization, Greg's extensive engineering knowledge and leadership background will be key to helping us continue to build transformational consumer web products," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said.

"I was drawn to Policygenius because the company has maintained an agile and innovative spirit throughout its impressive growth," Tyree said. "I'm passionate about the opportunity to help build out the engineering culture and improve upon the company's best-in-class consumer experience."

Story continues

Earlier, Tyree served as Vice President at WebMD, where he led the consumer network services team. Tyree was also Vice President of Web Development at Turner Broadcasting Systems, where he spent over a decade helping launch and grow Turner's family of websites, including CNN.com and CNNMoney.com. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a specialization in computer information systems from Georgia State University.

About Policygenius:

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $120 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com. Subscribe to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter here.

For more information:

Brooke Niemeyer

Associate Director of Media Relations

brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policygenius-welcomes-greg-tyree-as-vice-president-of-engineering-301379188.html

SOURCE Policygenius