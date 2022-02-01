U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.75
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,895.00
    -102.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,873.75
    -31.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.20
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.31
    -0.84 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.97
    -2.69 (-9.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7870
    -0.3370 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,434.08
    +1,218.77 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.94
    +48.76 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.35
    +47.98 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

POLIS ETICA hosts an expert discussion "The European problem: between USA and Russia"

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An online event was organized by POLIS ETICA, a public school of civil and political education, to discuss the topic:The European problem: between USA and Russia.

POLIS ETICA hosts an expert discussion &quot;The European problem: between USA and Russia&quot;

Italian experts analyzed the points of view of all those who have a role in the crisis of relations between Ukraine and Russia, "in fact managed mostly by the United States and NATO" highlighted Dr. Stefano Vernole, Director of CeSEM / Eurasia. "The European Union is sidelined by the initiative of France and Germany in the perennial struggle for European leadership."

Sen. Luigi Marino outlines "the 3 types of pro-European states: Radical Atlantists (Baltics, Poland, etc.), Autonomists (France) and Pragmatics (Italy), therefore it counts how one acts in the Alliance and how far one must always say yes ». In fact, all this can happen precisely because of the European institutional weakness, desired and maintained by the individual states, analyst Ambassador Prof. Maurizio Melani specified that "the diplomatic solution to be pursued must be based on the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and on the prospect of a renewed European security architecture with a new season of arms control and building mutual trust. Putin pressures military exercises to push the West to negotiate, but these are games that can prove to be very dangerous if an unforeseen accident occurs".

Guido De Simone, Director of POLIS ETICA, objects that it is just as if not more dangerous for Washington to give the Ukrainian army state-of-the-art weapons.

Anthropologist Eliseo Bertolasi, analyst for Vision & Global Trends, believes that a real Russian attack on Ukrainian territory is unlikely.

Dr. Marco Ghisetti, CeSEM / Eurasia analyst, foresees more a demonstration act of Russia close to the USA and cites Hungtinton and the fault lines on which conflicts are possible, because it is the case of Ukraine, which must be demilitarized, because the military one is the only barrier between Europe and Asia.

Dr. Stefano Vernole points out that while there is a democratic America that prefers to rely on peace to do business, the troubles are created by the elite of the US military industrial complex that needs Russia as an "Enemy" and seeks to encircle it anachronistically.

De Simone concludes by suggesting an unprecedented trilateral alliance between all Westerners, including Russia, which, in addition to creating undoubted well-being and general convenience, allows China, with its impetuous growth, not to take unipolar attitudes similar to those of the Elite. globalist headquartered in the USA.

Contributors to the discussion: the political scientist Sen. Luigi Marino, the Director of CeSEM/Eurasia, Dr. Stefano Vernole, the Anthropologist analyst of Vision & Global Trends Dr. Eliseo Bertolasi, the analyst of CeSEM / Eurasia, Marco Ghisetti, moderated by Dr. Leonardo Dini, Director of the International Politics Department of POLIS ETICA and by the Founder of the latter, Guido De Simone.

Photo - ttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737199/POLIS_ETICA_hosts_an_expert_discussion.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • EU Backers of Chip Subsidies Want Limits on Foreign Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Key European Union countries support Brussels’ push to become a semiconductor superpower, but are reluctant about giving too much state aid to chip producers.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Co

  • U.S. lawmakers traded an estimated $355 million of stock last year. These were the biggest buyers and sellers.

    The stock trading by U.S. representatives and senators comes amid a push for a ban on the congressional buying and selling of public shares.

  • The Fed is determined to stop wages from rising

    AUSTIN, Texas (Project Syndicate)—Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has now committed to putting monetary policy on a course of rising interest rates, which could boost the short-term rate (on federal funds (FF00) and Treasury bills (BX:TMUBMUSD03M) ) by at least 200 basis points by the end of 2024. Thus, Powell yielded to pressure from economists and financiers, resurrecting a playbook that the Fed has followed for 50 years—and that should have remained in its vault. The stated reason for tightening monetary policy is to “fight inflation.”

  • U.S. Receives Russian Response on De-Escalation: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak by phone Tuesday as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions over Ukraine, while U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to travel to Ukraine to meet with its president.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillio

  • U.K.’s Johnson Under Fire From Tories on ‘Partygate’ Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced fresh fury from his Conservative lawmakers after a report into partying in Downing S

  • Zimbabwe Dollar’s Second Death Seen as Only a Matter of Time

    (Bloomberg) -- When Zimbabwean businessman Nigel Chanakira asked 100 chief executive officers at a seminar in Harare on Jan. 27 if they were willing to use the local currency, only one raised his hand.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero

  • If Trump Is Right About Pence, Kamala Harris Picks The Next President, Quips Dem Lawmaker

    Trump's Twitter critics hail fair turnabout.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden over Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court: ‘Identity Politics Is Destroying Our Country’

    Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard attacked President Biden on Monday for making key personnel decisions on the basis of race and gender.

  • Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for help with security

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who's investigating whether Donald Trump broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to help overturn the 2020 election, is asking the FBI for security aid. Willis's safety concerns have grown since Trump lashed out at prosecutors investigating him.

  • The record $1 trillion trade deficit doesn’t even count hundreds of millions of small packages mailed directly from China

    Customs loophole costs Americans three-quarters of a million jobs and adds $128 billion to the real trade deficit

  • Nazis Rally In Florida, DeSantis Spox Falsely Blames Dem 'Stunt'

    Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, refused to join her fellow Florida officials in decrying a Nazi rally held in Orlando, and instead blamed Democrats.

  • Gabbard says Biden picked ‘disaster’ Harris due to same 'identity politics' behind Supreme Court search

    President Biden said last week he will pick a Black woman to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February.

  • 'Inappropriate': Republicans Break From Trump's Pledge To Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters

    “I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, said Sunday.

  • El Salvador angrily rejects IMF call to drop Bitcoin use

    The government of El Salvador on Monday rejected a recommendation by the International Monetary Fund to drop Bitcoin as legal tender in the Central American country. Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya angrily said that “no international organization is going to make us do anything, anything at all.” Zelaya told a local television station that Bitcoin is an issue of "sovereignty.”

  • Survivors Say Russian Mercenaries Slaughtered 70 Civilians in Gold Mine Massacre

    BARBARA DEBOUT/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—Prince Ngoma was just about to depart a mining site in Central African Republic’s (CAR) eastern village of Aïgbado when heavily armed Russian mercenaries in a pickup truck drove in, opened fire, and burned down the houses in the area.“They didn’t speak a word to anyone, only their guns did the talking,” said Ngoma, who was only there to meet a friend. “I saw people screaming and falling on the ground. It was only by luck that I survived.”For abou

  • As manufacturing jobs decline, some workers struggle to climb into the middle class

    The U.S. has lost more than 5 million manufacturing jobs, hindering the financial mobility of workers without a college degree, says new report

  • Sanctions on Russia could make everything from bread to cars more expensive

    With Russian military forces still massed on the border with Ukraine, the US Congress is close to approving what one senator called the “mother of all sanctions” against Russia should it invade. The sanctions are likely to target Russia’s major banks. It’s a risky gambit to take against a country whose exports of fossil fuels, metals, wheat, and other key commodities are crucial to many global supply chains; Russia produces 43% of the world’s palladium, for example, a metal crucial for car engines.

  • Biden aides have Situation Room fight about China policy

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working to repair her relationship with national security adviser Jake Sullivan after a Situation Room confrontation in which she accused him — in front of colleagues — of undermining her in the press, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The rare window on personal clashes inside the Biden White House also illuminates the tension between the president's trade and national security advisers about how and when to execute aspects of

  • India Scraps Anti-Dumping Tax on Some Steel Goods on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- India will withdraw the anti-dumping tax on some steel products and extend an import duty exemption on scrap for another year as local consumers grapple with high prices for the alloy.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrin

  • Euro Area Scrapes By Second Winter of Pandemic With Mild Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesThe euro-area economy grew modestly in the fourth quarter amid another wave of surging coronavirus infections and curbs on activity.Gross domest