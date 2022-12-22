U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.50
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,604.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.25
    +28.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.60
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.24 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    -1.41 (-6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9510
    -0.3730 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.96
    -22.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.77
    +0.54 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Polish-Asian cooperation for the circular economy for the lithium battery market

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Strategic Metals and ProLogium Technology signed an MOU to discuss about collaboration opportunities regarding the recycling of solid-state batteries. The two companies will cooperate to build a solid-state battery recycling platform in Europe to help strengthen the European EV battery industrial chain ecosystem.

Under the MOU, Elemental Strategic Metals will be one of the preferred recycling entities for ProLogium Technology. It means that the Asian company will supply the Polish company with used solid-state batteries and waste from their production for recycling in the first place. At the same time, both companies plan R&D cooperation of new recycling technologies for ProLogium's solid-state batteries.

"The use of batteries in electromobility is one of the crucial areas of the global economy. What is important, the resources of rare metals used for their production are limited. Therefore, close cooperation between producers and recyclers is necessary. I am convinced that our future cooperation will be beneficial for both companies. I also hope that joint research will result in new solutions used in the battery market." concluded Michał Zygmunt, CEO of Elemental Strategic Metals.

"ProLogium is dedicated to creating a green battery industry that helps improve energy and resource efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and promote environmental protection. End-of-life battery recycle and raw materials quality are critical for the battery industry. Cooperation with Elemental completes the last piece of ProLogium's roadmap to secure the entire value chain of EV industry."  said Vincent Yang, CEO and Chairman of ProLogium Technology.

For both companies, the values of eco-responsibility are immensely relevant. The planned cooperation will be an opportunity to positively impact our environment by reducing pollutant emissions and carbon footprint. A crucial element of this cooperation is the potential benefits for customers due to the possible lower cost of production batteries.

Elemental Strategic Metal is a company belonging to the Elemental Holding Group, which is a global leader in the recycling of strategic metals: PGMs, precious metals, and battery metals. The company is currently carrying out a project to build a plant in Poland, where recycled and refined lithium-ion batteries will be for electric vehicles, batteries from laptops, mobile phones, and other devices. The plant is built based on the highest environmental standards, and its goal is to support the responsible management of limited resources in a circular economy by recycling strategically. The announced cooperation with ProLogium was conducted as part of the European program Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI).

ProLogium has been seeking cooperation with strategic partners as part of its efforts to create a robust value chain. Earlier this year, leading international luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz takes a seat on the ProLogium board of directors as a shareholder and concluded a technology cooperation agreement to develop next-generation EV battery cells. Earlier in May, POSCO Holdings made an investment and entered into an agreement with ProLogium for the development and supply of cathode, anode and solid electrolyte materials needed for ProLogium's next-generation solid-state batteries. Earlier in June, FEV, a leading international service provider for hardware and software in vehicle and powertrain development signed an MOU with ProLogium for the development of solid-state battery systems. In October, ACC, a European EV battery cell maker signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join forces in a new strategic partnership with ProLogium to produce EV batteries.

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation firm focused on the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation battery solutions for EV, consumer, and industrial applications. ProLogium is currently the only solid-state battery maker in the world to have demonstrated mass production readiness and capabilities. Its proprietary technologies cover 600 (applied and awarded) patents globally. ProLogium's automated pilot production line has supplied nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to international automotive OEMs for testing and module development. ProLogium's first gigafactory will go online in 2023 and begin to scale up production in the second half of 2023, which will help accelerate the company's capacity expansions in major markets worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polish-asian-cooperation-for-the-circular-economy-for-the-lithium-battery-market-301708856.html

SOURCE ProLogium Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Investor Daniel Loeb Unleashes Criticism of Ark's Cathie Wood

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 66% year to date, and is down 80% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': Just over a year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The Ark Invest co-founder, CEO, and top stock picker has fallen on hard times since turning heads with triple-digit returns in 2020 for her family of high-growth exchange-traded funds. Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, and investors know the stocks she's now buying. Wood added to her stakes in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) on Tuesday.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Why Shares of AGNC Investment Corp Are Rising Today

    Shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) are trading nearly 3% higher as of 10:04 a.m. ET today after getting an endorsement from Bill Gross, also known as the Bond King. As an mREIT, AGNC uses debt and leverage to invest largely in agency mortgage-backed securities, which carry a guarantee from the U.S. government. Bond values have an inverse relationship with bond yields, so as yields have risen, bond values have been crushed.

  • Carnival Sails Into Calmer Waters

    Things are finally getting better for the embattled company and the sector

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The majority of penny stocks, which are defined as securities that trade for less than $5 per share, have had a terrible […]

  • Dividend Champions List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 high-yielding dividend champions. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and returns of dividend stocks in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Champions List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Analysts recommend loading up on dividend stocks because they are an important source of return […]

  • GE HealthCare Stock Is Trading. We Were Wrong.

    GE HealthCare stock, which will trade under the stock symbol "GEHC," has started to trade on a "when issued" basis. The price looks low.

  • Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Caught a Cold Today

    Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) had a lousy day on an generally prosperous Wednesday for stocks. The rival in question is Rite Aid, which unveiled its third quarter of fiscal 2023 results before market open. While the company notched modest beats on both the top and bottom lines, it lowered its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for the entirety of the fiscal year.