Polish Economy Can Handle Dwindling EU Cash, Top Forecaster Says

Poland’s economy won’t be derailed by the slowdown in the rest of the world or smaller inflows of cash from the European Union, according to the central bank’s chief forecaster.

“The economy isn’t growing only on EU funds, and even if their intake will be lower, especially in 2021, that shouldn’t have a decisive impact on growth,” Piotr Szpunar said in an interview.

While expansion dipped below 4% last quarter for the first time in three years, it remained “very good” and in line with central-bank projections, he said. Drivers include increased social spending that’s fueling consumption, with planned minimum-wage boosts to assist further down the line.

But, with Germany struggling in the neighboring euro region, growth is set to ease -- from 4.3% this year to 3.6% next and 3.3% in 2021. That will raise unemployment from the record lows it’s seen of late.

Szpunar spoke at length on the role of EU financing, of which Poland is the biggest net beneficiary but which is poised to slow as Brexit removes U.K. contributions and the bloc’s budget priorities change.

“It’s obvious Poland will receive less from the next EU budget, but one shouldn’t expect a very negative impact on the economy, and certainly not economic catastrophe”“Since a vast part of the infrastructure across Poland was upgraded, a slightly lower inflow of EU funds won’t be an issue”What’s more, about half of the previous budget that runs through 2021 has yet to be processed and will show up in investment projects during the next three years

Szpunar has other reasons for optimism. Despite a worker drought ramping up wages, Poland still has the EU’s fifth-cheapest hourly labor costs and the seventh-lowest unit labor costs.

Exports, meanwhile, are broad based and sales to ex-communist neighbors beyond the euro area are rising, offering diversification.

Finally, there’s the cushioning effect of the government handouts.

“Family-support programs and new fiscal solutions provide households with a stable income, giving people an increased sense of safety,” Szpunar said. “The economic slowdown abroad hasn’t yet crept into Poles’ minds.”

