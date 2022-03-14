U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Polish Financial Supervision Authority undertook a decision on granting consent to delist the shares of AUGA group, AB, which will result in the delisting of shares from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

AUGA group
·1 min read
AUGA group
AUGA group

With reference to Report No 240/2021 dated 6 December 2021, AUGA group, AB (the “Company”) informs that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (the “PFSA”) published information on its website that the PFSA undertook a decision on granting consent to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange with an effective date as of 8 April 2022. Starting from that date (i.e., 8 April 2022) the Company’s shares will no longer be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Immediately after delivering the PFSA's decision, the Company intends to submit an application to the Warsaw Stock Exchange S.A. for the exclusion of the Company's shares from the regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange S.A.

Legal basis: Article 17.1 of Market Abuse Regulation

CEO
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340


