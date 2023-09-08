Polish Zloty Set for Biggest Weekly Loss Since Invasion of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The Polish zloty is on track for the steepest weekly decline since the aftermath of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

The currency has fallen more than 3% this week against the euro. While it rebounded slightly on Friday, the mood in the market is still bearish after the central bank delivered a larger-than-expected interest rate cut that blindsided traders.

Analysts have criticized central bank Governor Adam Glapinski for the scale of the easing and raised questions about whether it was politically-motived, coming a month before a tightly contested general election.

The zloty traded 0.1% higher at 4.6231 as of 1:27 p.m. in Warsaw, paring earlier gains of as much as 0.7%. The uptick spurred speculation about possible currency-market intervention, said Piotr Matys, a strategist at In Touch Capital Markets, citing conversations with market contacts.

The price of 3-month zloty-euro basis swaps has increased almost 50 basis points to 175 in the past three days, making it prohibitively expensive for foreign investors to borrow the currency and bet against it. Last year, Polish authorities deliberately tightened liquidity to make shorting the zloty more expensive and effectively cap the currency’s losses.

During Thursday’s news conference, Glapinski said Poland had achieved victory over high inflation, citing price growth data which the central bank doesn’t publish as a key reason behind the cut. He declined to comment on whether rates will be reduced further in 2023 but didn’t rule out any scenario, saying the MPC has adapted a “wait-and-see” stance.

“We don’t get overly attached to President Glapinski’s comments from yesterday, because he himself is not attached to his own words,” analysts at MBank SA wrote in a note.

Polish stocks have also been hammered. Warsaw’s WIG20 index lost almost 6% this week and it’s the worst performer among major equity benchmarks globally this month.

The Polish central bank’s decision to reduce interest rates by 75 basis points to 6% was a “mistake” that could be a “serious problem” for the monetary authority’s credibility, MPC member Ludwik Kotecki said. Fellow rate-setter Joanna Tyrowicz said there’s “no indication” that inflation is under control.

The negative response to the decision raises the possibility that Polish rates ultimately need to remain higher than previously expected, according to economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. including Kevin Daly.

--With assistance from Konrad Krasuski and Srinivasan Sivabalan.

