Political Risk Services: Yearly Subscription for Comprehensive Analysis of 100 Countries' Risk Ratings, Macroeconomic Forecasts and More

A World Service subscription provides 12-months of access to all of Political Risk Services' 100 Country Reports (countries listed within that product), including all updates and revisions throughout the subscription year. Each Country Report provides 18-month and five-year risk ratings and forecasts, key macroeconomic forecasts, 10 years of historical data, extensive textual analysis of risk to business, plus complete background information.
Your subscription to World Service also includes complimentary subscriptions to Political Risk Letter (PRL) and the Country Forecasts Tables.
Target Audience Includes:
Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others
Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others
Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.
Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google
Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)
Countries Covered
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Belarus
Belgium
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Congo
Congo DR
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Estonia
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakstan
Kenya
Korea, D.P.R.
Korea, South
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
South Africa
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
