Politically connected Chicago businessman gets 5 1/2 years in prison in bribery case involving two state legislators

CHICAGO — James Weiss, the son-in-law of former Cook County Democratic boss Joseph Berrios, was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison Wednesday, bringing an end to a bribery case centered on the shady world of sweepstakes gaming with elements of political corruption, a state senator turned government mole, and even alleged mob ties.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger decried Chicago’s long history of public corruption, saying cases like Weiss’ cause people to “roll their eyes” when they meet someone from Chicago.

“You know what? It is an embarrassment,” Seeger said near the end of the five-hour hearing. “You helped solidify the city of Chicago as the capital of corruption, Mr. Weiss.”

Seeger acknowledged that the two legislators Weiss allegedly bribed, former state Rep. Luis Arroyo and state Sen. Terry Link, were no longer in office, but said there were always other elected officials out there on the take.

“There will be plenty of other pockets out there, and I worry maybe someday you’ll be tempted to fill one of them with dirty money,” Seeger said.

Weiss, 44, who is married to Berrios’ daughter, former state Rep. Toni Berrios, was convicted by a jury in June of seven counts of bribery, wire fraud, mail fraud and making false statements.

The charges alleged Weiss then agreed to pay monthly $2,500 bribes to get language helping his sweepstakes gaming machine business added to state gambling legislation, first to Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat, and later to Link, a Vernon Hill Democrat and chief sponsor of the gambling bill in the state Senate.

Unbeknown to both Arroyo and Weiss, Link was secretly cooperating with the FBI and captured a conversation in June 2019 with Arroyo at a Highland Park Wendy’s where the bribe payments were first discussed, as well as a later meeting where Arroyo delivered a $2,500 check from Weiss.

In asking for a sentence of about three years, Weiss’ attorney, Ilia Usharovich, argued that while Weiss’ crimes were serious, the legislation he wanted passed would have regulated the sweepstakes gaming business and brought in additional revenue for the state.

Story continues

“It’s one sweet seed in this pomegranate of sour seeds,” Usharovich said in an argument that also contained references to Peter Pan and Batman.

Usharovich also said the bribery scheme was set up by Arroyo and Link at the Wendy’s outside of Weiss’ presence, and that Weiss just “went along” with the plan “by cutting the check.”

“Mr. Weiss wasn’t the one who suggested, ‘Hey what’s in it for me?’” Usharovich said.

Seeger, however, noted the jury rejected that same argument at Weiss’ trial. He also blasted Weiss for trying to corrupt both the House and the Senate in one fell swoop.

“It was bicameral corruption!” the judge shouted.

Link, who is hoping for a break on his own federal tax conviction in exchange for his cooperation, testified in Weiss’ trial over two days about his undercover role.

Arroyo, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to bribery for his role in the scheme but did not agree to cooperate with prosecutors. Seeger sentenced Arroyo to nearly five years in prison last year, calling him a “corruption superspreader.”

Already filled with political intrigue, the case took another turn last week, when prosecutors revealed that Weiss’ brother had been caught on a federal wiretap saying Weiss was “good friends” with notorious mob hit man Frank “The German” Schweihs and once went to him for protection for his massage parlors being threatened by other gangsters.

In their filing, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine O’Neill and Sean Franzblau also revealed that Weiss’ brother was recorded telling someone Weiss had partnered up with “a known long-time mob associate,” identified as Individual B, after Weiss had reportedly gone to Schweihs for help.

“Yeah, well, Jimmy and Frank were good friends, and some Russians were muscling Jimmy, but Frank was on the run,” the brother, Joseph Weiss, told an unidentified person in a wiretapped call quoted in the filing. “Frank was in hiding and Jimmy called Frank and ... says, hey man, these guys just busted up my (expletive store). Scared the (expletive) out of the girls, this and that, you know, I need your help, where the (expletive) are you?”

At the time, Schweihs had been charged in the landmark Family Secrets mob case and was on the run. According to the brother’s story, The German told Weiss, “‘Jim, I’m underground right now ... but I’ll have someone call you right back.’”

“Somebody called Jimmy” and told him to go see Individual B, who “straightened it all out,” Joseph Weiss said, according to the transcript of the call.

“Ever since then, they’re partners on everything,” Joseph Weiss said. “The problem is (Individual B)’s like a gangster but he’s an honest guy. If you’re his friend, you’re his friend.”

Prosecutors called the description of Individual B as a gangster “an apt one.” In a separate undercover recording, “Individual B admitted that James Weiss ‘is with me,’ referencing their joint involvement with gaming machines,” the filing stated.

The filing came on the heels of a new indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court against Joseph Weiss, who was charged with lying to federal investigators about his brother’s reputed mob ties, including his previous contacts with Individual B.

Joseph Weiss is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Schweihs, who according to authorities spent decades as a reputed enforcer for the mob’s Grand Avenue street crew, died of cancer in 2008 while awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, records obtained by the Chicago Tribune show the same federal grand jury looking into Weiss’ mob connections is also interested in Robert “Bobby” Dominic, a reputed Outfit associate who, according to FBI and Chicago records, ran pornography and gambling interests for the Grand Avenue crew.

Weiss’ attorneys have denied that Weiss has any connection to Schweihs, saying he had never met him and never did business with him.

In court Wednesday, Usharovich noted Schweihs was living in Florida when he was arrested in the Family Secrets case and died 15 years ago, when Weiss would have been in his late 20s.

On his way out of the courthouse after the sentencing, Weiss walked up to a Tribune reporter and said, “How the hell do you connect me to Schweihs? I was 10 years old when he went away.”

Weiss said his family has had to endure baseless insinuations that he is connected to a “mass murderer.”

Asked who Individual B is, Weiss started to say “He is a good friend of mine who —” before his lawyers told him to stop talking. Weiss also acknowledged that he knows Dominic, but did not elaborate.

Seeger, meanwhile, said he didn’t know much about Schwiehs and that Weiss’ alleged mob ties were too nebulous for him to consider in fashioning the sentence.

Instead, the judge focused squarely on the damage public corruption can do to society, as citizens lose faith in their own government and just assume that everyone is on the take.

“Unfortunately Chicago has a hard-earned but well-deserved reputation for public corruption,” Seeger said. “Public corruption is the Chicago Way.”

Some of the details captured on the wiretaps in Weiss’ case were “just gross,” Seeger said, including Arroyo telling Link the bribery arrangement with Weiss was their “jackpot.”

“You added another star to Chicago’s Walk of Shame, the sidewalk of public corruption,” Seeger told Weiss. “You were the financier of the corruption three-ring circus.”

_____