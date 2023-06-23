Politicians must come clean: Interest rate hikes are supposed to hurt

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left), alongside the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt’s performance at this week’s Treasury’s Questions felt a bit like deja vu. MPs – including some in the Tory party – were demanding that he open the Treasury’s coffers to help people who fall on tough times.

Watching the Chancellor play bad cop reminded me of another Treasury’s Questions back in January 2021 – but instead of Hunt in the hot seat, it was his boss, Rishi Sunak.

Chancellor Sunak had to explain to his colleagues why the spending taps couldn’t keep running at full blast. Just because the pandemic allowed for unprecedented levels of spending, he explained to his fellow Tories, didn’t mean it was safe or wise to exploit that.

Back then, the demands were for more welfare spending and extensions of Covid schemes. Today, it’s to take the sting out of the mortgage crisis, possibly with some kind of tax credit.

“Is it time to consider reintroducing a bold Conservative idea of mortgage interest relief at source?” Jake Berry MP asked Hunt, adding, ‘“If we don’t help families now, all the other money we have spent to help them will be wasted if they lose their home.”

Hunt’s answer – a resounding no – was driven by the same motivation as Sunak’s answer more than two years ago: these support schemes and handouts don’t come for free. There are consequences when you borrow and spend huge sums of money, and now we all know what they are: spiralling inflation, and then interest rate hikes to tackle it.

Well, not all of us. It is worrying the extent to which some politicians don’t seem to understand what these interest rate hikes are really about. It’s uncomfortable to say out loud, but they are designed to cause some pain.

Interest rates are good for savers but hiking the cost of borrowing – and that includes for mortgages – is supposed to curb spending habits and take some heat out of the economy. Hunt is spot on when he says that mortgage support would “prolong inflation” and possibly lead to even bigger rate hikes: not only would more government borrowing be inflationary, but giving people mortgage relief would dampen the effect of the interest rate hikes so far.

It’s not surprising that this reality does not sit well with many politicians right now. The approach over the past three years has been to protect people from financial pain at every turn, whether that be through paying their wages or paying their energy bills.

The idea that the Government might not step in and cushion tens of millions of people from any form of economic hardship has become foreign. Even within the Conservative party.

No doubt rate hikes are causing terrible trouble, not just in the mortgage market, but across the economy. We are discovering landmines that have been buried beneath the surface for years: mortgage fragility follows the LDI pensions scare and the regional banking crisis that hit the United States when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. With all the zombie companies that were allowed to continue on thanks to years of ultra-low rates and lockdown support, we are bound to discover even more problems along the way.

But the alternative is to let inflation run rampant. Price instability is an economic catastrophe. In the UK, the inflation rate is more than double that in the US.

Dramatic falls in energy prices have been covering for price rises elsewhere, with services overall rising from 6.9 per cent in the year to April, to 7.4pc in May. And core inflation is also rising, now above 7pc in the year to May.

Inflation causes its own kind of pain. Johan Norberg sums it up in his new book, A Capitalist Manifesto, as “a way of taxing people without them understanding what happened”. It eats away at everyone’s savings, eats away at their salaries, makes us all poorer, and often at rapid speed.

Higher interest rates are the trade-off for getting inflation under control. But this concept – trade-offs – has also been lost by so many politicians.

“The political pressure to take action on mortgages is intense,” says one minister, “and it’s being driven by the nut jobs in our own party. But the government can’t solve this with the usual levers. Low rates were unsustainable. We have to adjust.”

This transition was always going to be extremely difficult, as rates were kept ultra-low for years on end, giving everyone (from households to central banks) the false sense that you can borrow with impunity. It was a great lie of the last decade: that rates would never rise. But it’s not in the interest of most politicians to admit, and explain, this to the public.

Many Tory MPs have no interest in levelling with the British people: with an election looming next year, they need to, somehow, sell the idea that things will only get better.

Meanwhile, the Labour party isn’t proposing to do anything different over mortgage rates. Like the Tory party, they’re talking about working with lenders, to tinker with interest-only mortgages and holiday repayment schemes. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves even admitted yesterday subsidies to support mortgage holders “would not be the right approach”.

But it’s in Labour’s political interest to pretend that the Tories can do more, that the Opposition, given a chance, would take action. As a result, it sells the idea that intervention could work to soften mortgage blows – even though Labour isn’t suggesting any such policy, at least not yet.

Further, the Bank of England’s rate rise this week, from 4.5pc to 5pc, is unlikely to be its last. Inflation remains persistent, Threadneedle Street has more work to do to restore credibility, and the squeeze will tighten before people start to feel better off.

This needs to be explained. Ironically the only people doing so are at the top of the Government; those with the most to lose.

Perhaps it’s their shared experience of having to say “no”, but Sunak and Hunt are speaking more honestly about inflation and rates these days. Soon after yesterday’s rate hike, a tired and deflated Sunak was speaking to warehouse workers about what had to be done. Setting aside his promise to put more pressure on supermarkets, he displayed welcome candour. The Prime Minister could have taken the easy way out, promising support or tax cuts, like his predecessors did. Instead, he ruled them out.

“I’ve always said this is going to be tough”; that “difficult decisions” must be made, he said. In this case, that means not spending money.

It’s not what people want to hear. But someone needs to say it.

