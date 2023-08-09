Politicians tout economic gains at Georgia Chamber luncheon in Athens

People traveled from around the state to attend the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Congressional Luncheon in Athens on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce held its Congressional Luncheon on Tuesday for the first time in Athens in an event that included U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Gov. Brian Kemp and three U.S. congressmen.

The chamber held the luncheon in The Classic Center which hosted an audience of about 1,400.

The event also attracted other statewide elected officials along with several members of the state General Assembly. Chamber of Commerce members from chambers across the state also traveled to the Classic City.

Kemp, who grew up in Clarke County, received a loud round of applause when he referenced the University of Georgia football team by commenting that, “Georgia starts playing in 25 days.”

And while football success was occasionally mentioned, Kemp and others mostly keyed on the state’s economic growth and issues that play a role in economic success.

Hi-Lo Trail: 'We want to go where people want us': Georgia Hi-Lo Trail would link Athens to Savannah

Pretty towns: Athens is just a short drive to the No. 5 most picturesque small town in U.S., study says

Among the business leaders taking the stage flanked by pulsating blue and red lights were Terreta Rodgers of Amazon, Pedro Cherry of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas, and Georgia Chamber Chair Neil Pruitt Jr. of Pruitt Health.

Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark also spoke on Georgia’s strong economic growth and the issues it will face in the future, not only with competition from China but the need to restore the value of work in the emerging workforce.

U.S. congressmen sharing their views on economic issues were Rick W. Allen of Augusta, Rich McCormick of Suwanee, and Drew Ferguson of Newnan.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff spoke to members of the news media prior to the luncheon in Athens that attracted an audience of about 1,400 people.

McCormick, who is a medical doctor, noted how healthcare is a major issue facing the country. He said that 26% of the national budget is consumed by healthcare and he never realized how big the problem was until he was elected to congress.

Ossoff held a news conference prior to the luncheon, where he emphasized the importance of bipartisanship efforts to create a strong job market for the state.

Story continues

“We’re not on team red or team blue. We’re on team Georgia,” he told members of the news media.

“There is ample credit to go around for Georgia’s tremendous successes,” he said.

The first-term senator noted that the manufacturing and infrastructure polices that were passed on the federal level are fueling job growth, unlocking private investment, and attracting private investments to Georgia.

This growth is something all Georgia should celebrate “because economic development should be a team sport and not a partisan contest,” he said.

The politicization of economic development can undermine investment and growth, he warned.

“We need to be careful to avoid making economic development into a partisan fight,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: The Georgia Chamber of Commerce hold Congressional Luncheon in Athens