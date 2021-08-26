U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.89
    +0.47 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0520
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,404.61
    -1,619.30 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Politico sells, Forbes SPACs and Vice cuts

Alex Wilhelm and Danny Crichton
·2 min read

The Equity crew felt that there was enough media news out recently that we simply had no choice but to fire up a Twitter Space and have a chat. The above episode is a discussion of a few things, in a loose and relaxed manner, so don't take any of the Verizon jokes too seriously, Verizon, as we still work for you. For a few more days.

Regardless, here's what Danny and Alex got into:

  • Politico sells for $1 billion: Its new parent company Axel Springer is also buying the rest of Politico Europe and all of Protocol at the same time. This deal exploded everyone's Twitter feed due to its scale, and the fact that it was one heck of an exit for a media company. One billion dollars? For media? In this economy? Yes!

  • Forbes is going public via a SPAC: Yep, the venerable Forbes magazing and its enormous digital arm are taking the blank-check route to the public markets, which means that we got its numbers and time to stroll through them. Our take is that Forbes has done massive work to take its IRL brand and extend it into the digital world. The company has big plans to boot, and will be worth more than $800 million when it combines.

  • Layoffs hit Vice: As Vice turns its focus to video content — you've heard this story before — it is shedding some of its editorial staff. The layoffs were a stinkbomb on Media Twitter after the other news of the week, but were sadly not a huge surprise. The company's union decried them as something of a yearly recurrence. Not good, not good at all.

And there's more media news to come. Our parent company Verizon Media is expected to close its sale to Apollo on September 1 or sometime soon after, which means we will either be hosting Equity regularly as always, or we'll be hosting the RUDE (Recently Unemployed Due to (Private) Equity) podcast.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PDT, Wednesday, and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

