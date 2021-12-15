Polk Audio reveals its first Dolby Atmos soundbar

Polk Audio has unveiled its first Dolby Atmos soundbar. The Signa S4 has seven drivers (including two upward-facing drivers) geared toward delivering 3D audio for movies, TV, music and games. A wireless subwoofer is bundled in.

The company says that if content isn't set up for Dolby Atmos , the soundbar can create a "virtual Atmos experience" by upmixing the height, surround and center channels. In addition, the Signa S4 harnesses Polk’s VoiceAdjust technology, the goal of which is to make dialogue more intelligible during noisy scenes and when watching something at a lower volume.

The matching subwoofer for Polk Audio's Signa S4 soundbar.

You can place the subwoofer anywhere in the room, as long as it's within 33 feet of the soundbar. The two devices will pair automatically. A Bass Adjust feature will tweak the low-end settings on both the soundbar and subwoofer. There are one-button presets designed for movie and music playback. There's also a night mode that lowers the bass and places more emphasis on dialogue.

You can connect the Signa S4 to your TV via HDMI, optical cable or even aux-in. The device should be compatible with most modern TV remotes and there's Bluetooth support too.

The soundbar is available starting today from Polk's website and other retailers. The Signa S4 bundle, which includes HDMI and optical cables, costs $399.