Polk County home listing prices fall in March. See the median price here

The median home in Polk County listed for $349,000 in March, down 0.1% from the previous month's $349,495, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to March 2023, the median home list price decreased 3.1% from $363,995.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Polk County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at datacentral.desmoinesregister.com.

Polk County's median home was 1,511 square feet of floor space, listed at $226 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale was down 3.1% from March 2023.

Listings in Polk County were listed a median 51 dayscompared to the March national median of 50 days. Around 780 homes were newly listed on the market in March, a 1.3% increase from 770 new listings in March 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro, median home prices rose to $368,000, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,558 square feet of floor space at a list price of $234 per square foot.

In Iowa, median home prices were $299,900, a slight increase from February. The median Iowa home listed for sale had 1,620 square feet of floor space, with a price of $177 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $424,900, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale had 1,826 square feet of floor space, with a price of $228 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midpoint of all the houses or units listed over the given period. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

