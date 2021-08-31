U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,426.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,636.25
    +38.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.90
    +5.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.39
    -0.82 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -0.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9080
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,511.95
    -458.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.34
    +3.48 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.44
    -9.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Polkadot-Powered Parallel Finance Raises $22 Million for DeFi Products

Martin Young
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

More venture capital funds are flowing into decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols with Parallel Finance becoming the latest to secure a multi-million dollar funding round.

In an announcement on Aug 30, Polkadot-powered Defi lending and staking protocol Parallel Finance said that it had raised $22 million in a Series A funding round that valued it at a cool $150 million.

The round was led by Polychain Capital with participation from the usual industry investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Slow Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and Alameda Research.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

