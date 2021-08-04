U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

New poll shows a strong base of Canadians overwhelmingly support controlled legal access to psilocybin-assisted therapy; Canadian Psychedelic Association responds with Memorandum of Regulatory Approval (MORA)

Canadian Psychedelic Association
·5 min read

MORA would allow medicinal psilocybin therapy to be medically authorized, produced, distributed and consumed in a safe and therapeutic environment.

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Nanos Research Survey released today by the Canadian Psychedelic Association (CPA) shows 82 percent of Canadians approve the use of psilocybin-assisted therapy for people suffering from an end-of-life illness, and 78 percent would support a government that legalized psilocybin-assisted therapy to improve the quality of life for palliative and end-of-life patients. Commissioned between June 30 - July 5, 2021, the survey results mark an historic time for Canada’s leading voice on psychedelic therapy as the Association prepares to introduce a collaborative effort to bring regulatory change to Health Canada.

With public support at an all-time high, the CPA will now focus on introducing evidence-informed regulations to officials at Health Canada.

The CPA and other experts from across Canada have been meeting with Members of Parliament, senior government officials, representatives from all parties, and national stakeholders over the past 10 months and encountered unanimous support for access to psilocybin therapy with a palliative diagnosis. After meetings in May with the Parliamentary Review Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), committee members moved to have Thomas Hartle, the first palliative Canadian to receive a section 56 exemption for psilocybin-assisted therapy, appear and testify before Committee when Parliament resumes this fall.

Dr. Pamela Kryskow, a medical doctor and psychedelic researcher notes, “it is encouraging that this is an issue that all political parties support and Canadians have given their endorsement for. We see this as a green light for Health Canada to proceed with the regulations.”

Although the Canadian Government, led by Minister of Health Patti Hajdu, has implemented a number of progressive steps toward increasing access to psilocybin-assisted therapies, members of both the medical and legal communities in Canada believe that such steps still leave too many Canadians with undue depression, anxiety and mental anguish, particularly Canadians in palliative care or at end-of-life.

Dr. Kryskow has witnessed firsthand what legal access to psychedelic medicine can do for Canadians in need of new treatment options.

“The proof is in the research and patient improvement. We’ve seen positive clinical evidence that shows that psilocybin-assisted therapy works tremendously well for addressing many mental health challenges where other

options are ineffective. The healthcare practitioners are ready, the patients deserve this, and we’re ready to provide this medical service to Canadians.”

Cory Firth, the Executive Director of the Canadian Psychedelic Association is confident the proposed amendments will continue our collaborative effort with Health Canada.

“The MORA was prepared by some of the best researchers, industry, legal and regulatory experts in Canada,” says Firth. “As the voice of psychedelics in Canada we made sure that no stone was left unturned in our efforts to bring timely and effective regulatory change to Canadians at end-of-life and suffering from various treatment-resistant mental health conditions.”

Multiple universities across Canada are developing psychedelic medicine programs and many have already offered courses.

Private clinics across Canada are preparing for the provision of these services. Ronan Levy of Field Trip Health Ltd.,a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies and a CPA member, commented: "As a society, we've implemented processes and procedures to ensure the health and safety of Canadians, particularly as it pertains to medicines. With psychedelics, we have centuries of therapeutic use and countless clinical trials attesting to their safety and efficacy. The cost-benefit analysis strongly favours prompt access to psychedelic therapies especially if implemented via the well-considered, balanced approach set forth in the MORA."

Empowered by our strong membership base of citizens, professionals, First Nations and Indigenous advisors as well as the emerging psychedelic business community, the Canadian Psychedelic Association is united by the need for access to psychedelic medicines for patients who need it most.

Nanos Research Survey snapshot:

  • 82% of Canadians polled support or somewhat support approval for allowing the use of psilocybin-assisted therapy.

  • 78% of Canadians would support or somewhat support a government that legalized mushroom-based psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to improve the quality of life for palliative and end-of-life patients.

  • Almost two thirds of Canadians (64%) believe that the Canadian government should also expand legal access to psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for those who qualify under the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) rules.

The CPA engaged Nanos Research to ascertain the level of support among Canadians for “mushroom-based psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy”. From June 30 – July 5 2021, Nanos conducted a random telephone survey of 1,051 Canadians, 18 years of age or older. The sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. The margin of error for a random survey of 1,051 Canadians is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Full survey attached to press release.

To arrange an interview please contact Cory Firth: cory@psychedelicassociation.net, 613-650-7177

About The Canadian Psychedelic Association (CPA):

The Canadian Psychedelic Association (CPA) is a non-profit organization focused on advancing legal and ethical frameworks for medical and therapeutic psychedelic use in Canada through local, national and international collaboration. As Canada’s voice in psychedelics, it is with respect and reverence for ancestral traditions, and current innovations that the CPA leads the way through merging paradigms; to a future where Canada inspires the world with its approach to treating and promoting mental wellness.

Attachment

CONTACT: Cory Firth Canadian Psychedelic Association 613-650-7177 cory@psychedelicassociation.net


