Pollard Banknote Insiders Added CA$562.4m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-CEO & Director John Pollard for CA$187m worth of shares, at about CA$32.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$34.35. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Pollard Banknote insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$562m for 17.31m shares. But they sold 36.45k shares for CA$1.0m. In total, Pollard Banknote insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:PBL Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Pollard Banknote Have Bought Stock Recently

At Pollard Banknote,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Insiders spent CA$562m on shares. But Executive Vice President of Sales & Customer Development Jennifer Westbury sold shares worth CA$493k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Story continues

Does Pollard Banknote Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Pollard Banknote insiders own about CA$585m worth of shares (which is 64% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pollard Banknote Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Pollard Banknote. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pollard Banknote you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.