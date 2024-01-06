Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) boasts of bullish insider sentiment with 64% ownership and they have been buying lately

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Pollard Banknote's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

64% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 64% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. This might indicate that they expect share prices to rise in the near future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pollard Banknote, beginning with the chart below.

TSX:PBL Ownership Breakdown January 6th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pollard Banknote?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Pollard Banknote does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pollard Banknote, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:PBL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2024

Pollard Banknote is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO John Pollard with 21% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Gordon Pollard and Douglas Pollard, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 21%. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 64% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Pollard Banknote

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Pollard Banknote Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of CA$904m, that means they have CA$582m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pollard Banknote. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

