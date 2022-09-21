POLLO CAMPERO LAUNCHES 2ND ANNUAL COLLECTIBLE CUP BENEFITING ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL®

Limited-edition cup features St. Jude patient artwork

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After raising nearly $50,000 from its first St. Jude collectible Care Cup in 2021, Pollo Campero has launched its second annual collectible Care Cup fundraiser in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children®.

The 32-ounce cups, featuring artwork by St. Jude patients, will be available online at Campero.com, through the Pollo Campero app and at select Pollo Campero locations. The $5 cost includes the guest's choice of a fountain soda, with $3 of each cup sale going to support St. Jude kids. In addition, guests can donate directly to St. Jude on the Pollo Campero website and app.

"Our guests were so enthusiastic and generous with our St. Jude Care Cups fundraiser last year that it was important for us to share the inspiring artwork from St. Jude patients again this year," said Pollo Campero Director of Marketing Mark Priestland. "This year, we've made it possible to take it a step further by giving guests the chance to donate directly to St. Jude on our website and the Pollo Campero app."

"Last year's St. Jude Care Cup fundraiser accomplished so much, both in terms of money donated and awareness raised about our lifesaving mission," said Steve Froehlich, Chief Revenue Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We know that marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with ongoing partners like Pollo Campero and their guests allows us to support even more children as they battle cancer."

Pollo Campero has supported St. Jude and the fight against childhood cancer for five years, raising over $200,000 to date.

About Pollo Campero

Family-founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers hand-selected, farm-to-restaurant sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

