Mar. 22—MOSES LAKE — Hayden Homes kicked off its newest development in Moses Lake, Polo Ridge, with a meet-and-greet event March 14.

"We have about 60 home sites," said Gina Donangelo Barnecut, senior marketing manager at Hayden Homes. "We've got eight different home plans ranging from 1,100 square feet to just under 3,200 square feet, single story, two-story."

The event drew a crowd of local leaders and representatives from the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce. Hayden Homes Project Manager Aziel Barraza cut the Chamber's ceremonial ribbon, and Rob Nalle, senior project manager for Simplicity by Hayden Homes, opened a bottle of champagne and watered the ground with it. Attendees were then treated to a taco lunch catered by Tacos El Rey.

Home prices at Polo Ridge will start at about $300,000, according to Donangelo Barnecut. Buyers can select features at Hayden's website to customize their homes. It takes about four to five months to build a Hayden Home, she said.

"We've already sold a handful of them," Donangelo Barnecut said. "We opened for sale right at the end of February."

Polo Ridge, located on Paxson Drive near Park Orchard Elementary School, is Hayden Homes' 12th development in Moses Lake, Donangelo Barnecut said. The company, based in Redmond, Ore., has two other developments currently selling in Moses Lake, Maple Grove and Maple Landing, both just north of the intersection of SR 17 and Grape Drive, as well as developments in Yakima, Prosser and Grandview.

"We started our first community in Washington in Othello," Donangelo Barnecut said. "We've been in the area since 1994. And we've been able to provide affordable housing to over 1,200 hard-working families throughout the area. So we're just really happy to be able to continue doing that."

"We really appreciate you being a part of our community," Moses Lake Mayor Dustin Swartz told the Hayden representatives. "We know you will employ a lot of people here and keep a lot of us under roofs. And to keep this going in this climate when we're you're gonna have a home starting here at $300,000. The average home price in Washington state right now is $586,000. Considering the amount of growth we have in Moses Lake right now, that's very encouraging."

