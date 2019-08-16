Poloniex exchange removing 23 crypto trading pairs, citing ‘low volume’

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex is today removing 23 trading pairs of cryptocurrencies due to “low volume.”

The pairs include litecoin (LTC)/ monero (XMR), DASH/XMR, Zcash (ZEC)/XMR and Civic (CVC)/ ether (ETH), among others, as announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Cryptocurrencies involved in the pairs, however, will be available for trading on an individual basis, the exchange added.

Poloniex has indeed been facing a tough time. The exchange’s market share has collapsed to meager 1.1% as compared to Binance’s 56%, according to The Block’s research.

In an attempt to restore its marketplace, Poloniex recently started offering fiat-to-crypto trading, using bank accounts as well as debit and credit cards. Previously, it operated only as a crypto-to-crypto trading platform.