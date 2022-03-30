Poly Alpha olefins (PAO) Market to be Worth $2 Billion by 2027. Bio-Based PAO Gaining Momentum – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16%, from $1.67 billion in 2021 to cross $2 billion by 2027.

Chicago, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report the poly alpha olefin (PAO) market, the growth in demand from high performance engines, cost-effectiveness, high fuel economy, increasing demand from emerging economies, and growing automotive demand are some of the latest trends in the poly alpha olefin (PAO) market.



Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (VALUE) $2 Billion (2027) MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 990 Kilotons (2027) CAGR (2021-2027) 4% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET Europe FASTEST MARKET APAC MARKET SEGMENT Type, End-user, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World

Electric Vehicles Creating High Demand for Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

Higher operating temperatures for power electronics, electric motors, and batteries are a result of advancements in electric vehicle technology has led to high demand of synthetic multigrade gear oil combined with high-quality PAOs with advanced additive technologies.

Lubrication plays an essential role in automobiles since it is utilized extensively in the engine and automotive components. Lubricants are used in electric vehicles to avoid copper corrosion in electrical components in hybrid electric vehicles. In electric vehicles, PAO-based synthetic lubricants are utilized to manage thermal characteristics. PAO-based synthetic lubricants helping to improved oxidative stability, allowing for longer product life, drain intervals, and desirable electrical conditions attributes during the lifespan of the lubricant.

Impact of COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the poly alpha olefin market. However, the economy started reviving soon after the restrictions were withdrawn as evidenced by a rise in crude oil & petroleum production. For instance, in Q3 2021, the European market witnessed a high demand for PAO products due to the higher demand from the downstream lubricants sector.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 20 other prominent vendors

Recent Developments:

Baltic Chemical plant LLC and Axens signed an agreement for the supply of alpha-olefins production technology for an ethane-containing gas processing complex in Leningrad Region. Axens will provide its AlphaButol® technology to produce high purity 1-butene and AlphaHexol™ technology to produce high purity 1-hexene.

INEOS signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco and Total to build 3 production units in the Middle East. These plants are expected to produce the key building blocks for carbon fibre, engineering polymers and synthetic lubricants.

ExxonMobil has increased low viscosity poly alpha olefin production capacity at its Gravenchon, France, plant by 19% to 105,000 metric tons per year. The company has also improved its supply chain network by expanding sales hubs and strengthening its logistical operations.

ExxonMobil Synthetics announced plans to expand the production capacity of metallocene high viscosity PAO plant in Baytown, Texas, by 20%, to fulfil demand. The project is expected to increase the plant’s capacity from 50,000 t/y to 60,000 t/y.

The Poly Alpha Olefin Market in Europe is Expected to Reach Approx. 407 Kilotons by 2027

Economic growth in Europe has accelerated urbanisation, with residents choosing for more customised and smart homes to better their quality of life. Poly alpha olefins are in high demand across Europe because to the rapid growth of the industrial sector.

Germany is one of the most significant markets for poly alpha olefins across Europe. As manufacturers attempt to build lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles, poly alpha olefins are increasingly being used in the components of electric vehicles. In addition, Germany's government has announced plans to triple the number of purchase incentives for EV batteries as part of its $156-billion effort to battle the COVID-19 devastated economy. The Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin will help Germany's electric vehicle sector grow, which will also benefit the country's poly alpha olefins industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

North America US Canada

APAC China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

The Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry analysis with revenue and forecast insights for the following segments:

Market Segmentation by Viscosity

Low Viscosity

High Viscosity

Medium Viscosity



Market Segmentation by End-Use

Automotive

Industrial

Others



