U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,309.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,324.25
    -40.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -8.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.84
    -0.52 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9790
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,785.11
    +533.62 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.35
    +14.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.12
    -38.68 (-0.14%)
     

Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 4.5 Billion By 2028 Covering COVID-19 ERA: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Poly Aluminum Chloride Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% from 2021 to 2028 and to reach around US$ 4.5 Bn by 2028.

Asia Pacific dominates; Europe records consistent CAGR over the years for poly aluminum chloride market

Asia Pacific had the highest revenue share in the poly aluminum chloride market in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. The high production of poly aluminum chloride by manufacturers in the APAC region contributes to the region capturing the largest market share. Furthermore, because industries in APAC region generate massive amounts of waste, resulting in serious pollution in the environment, the highest utilization of poly aluminum chloride for waste water treatment contributes to the highest revenue share of poly aluminum chloride in APAC, ultimately contributing to the overall market.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2764

Europe, on the other hand, had a consistent CAGR in the past and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. According to a report released by the EUROPEAN COMMISSION - CINEA - D2, as environmental problems arise as a result of the generation of toxic sludge containing aluminum and acryl amide that cannot be used in agriculture or recovered for the creation of new wastewater treatment infrastructure; therefore demand for poly aluminum chloride is high in the EU.

Market Drivers

Utilization of poly aluminum chloride for waste water treatment fuel the growth of global market

According to the PSEAU report, using poly aluminum chloride has a number of advantages, including a lower amount of sludge produced and the fact that little or no pH correction is required. Furthermore, because PACs are less acidic than aluminum sulphate, they have little or no effect on the pH of the water to which they are added. The addition of poly aluminum chloride not only reduces treatment costs but also the risk of post-precipitation in reservoirs and reticulation systems during the waste water treatment procedure. These factors act as a driving force for overall market growth around the world.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/poly-aluminum-chloride-market

COVID-19 is challenging the overall chemical industry

According to a World Economic Forum report, the pandemic has shattered value chains, prompting the government to take action. During the first few months of the pandemic, businesses and the government logically focused on protecting people and determining how to recover from a severe health, economic, and social shock. Throughout all of this, and in an effort to maintain global availability of goods, the chemical industry made significant efforts to understand the pandemic's impact on stock (e.g., managing volume or production location to match shifting demand) and the smooth flow of intermediates. Furthermore, the chemical and advanced material industries have been shaped by long-term, stable trends such as feedstock patterns, the evolutionary influx of technology, incremental capacity investments that shifted the industry's centre of gravity to new regions, and the balance of the economic cycle.

Segmental Outlook

The global poly aluminum chloride market is segmented as form, basicity, and end-user. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. For basicity, the market is segregated as low (below 10%), medium (50%-70%), and high (above 83%). By end-user, the market is segmented as water treatment, pulp & paper, textiles, oil & gas, and others

In terms of form, the liquid segment will dominate the poly aluminum chloride market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the basicity segment (above 83%) will record attributable CAGR in the coming years, and in terms of end-use the water treatment segment has held the dominant share in the past and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Kemira Oyj, Grasim Industries Limited, Central Glass Co., Ltd., USALCO, LLC, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Henan Aierfuke Chemicals Co., Ltd., De Dietrich Process Systems, Inc., Gongyi Filter Industry Co., Ltd., Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd., and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding poly aluminum chloride industry include:

  • In January 2019, Kemira Oyj has announced a partnership with Valmet to develop wastewater and sludge treatment customer applications for municipal and industrial plants in Europe. Valmet's comprehensive analyzer and measurement technology, process optimization know-how, and on-site service network will be enhanced by the collaboration, as will Kemira's strong chemistry and process optimization expertise in municipal and industrial water treatment.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2764

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2764

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting


Recommended Stories

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • 3 Broken IPOs That Can Still Bounce Back in 2021

    More than half of the companies that hit the market with IPOs in 2021 -- 168 out of 318 -- are trading for less than their IPO prices. Could Vizio be the next Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)? Vizio is becoming a household name in smart TVs, but that's a cutthroat market characterized by manufacturers that push their flat-screen high-def televisions at perpetually dropping prices.

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.