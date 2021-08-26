Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 4.5 Billion By 2028 Covering COVID-19 ERA: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Poly Aluminum Chloride Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028”



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% from 2021 to 2028 and to reach around US$ 4.5 Bn by 2028.

Asia Pacific dominates; Europe records consistent CAGR over the years for poly aluminum chloride market

Asia Pacific had the highest revenue share in the poly aluminum chloride market in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. The high production of poly aluminum chloride by manufacturers in the APAC region contributes to the region capturing the largest market share. Furthermore, because industries in APAC region generate massive amounts of waste, resulting in serious pollution in the environment, the highest utilization of poly aluminum chloride for waste water treatment contributes to the highest revenue share of poly aluminum chloride in APAC, ultimately contributing to the overall market.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2764

Europe, on the other hand, had a consistent CAGR in the past and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. According to a report released by the EUROPEAN COMMISSION - CINEA - D2, as environmental problems arise as a result of the generation of toxic sludge containing aluminum and acryl amide that cannot be used in agriculture or recovered for the creation of new wastewater treatment infrastructure; therefore demand for poly aluminum chloride is high in the EU.

Market Drivers

Utilization of poly aluminum chloride for waste water treatment fuel the growth of global market

According to the PSEAU report, using poly aluminum chloride has a number of advantages, including a lower amount of sludge produced and the fact that little or no pH correction is required. Furthermore, because PACs are less acidic than aluminum sulphate, they have little or no effect on the pH of the water to which they are added. The addition of poly aluminum chloride not only reduces treatment costs but also the risk of post-precipitation in reservoirs and reticulation systems during the waste water treatment procedure. These factors act as a driving force for overall market growth around the world.

Story continues

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/poly-aluminum-chloride-market

COVID-19 is challenging the overall chemical industry

According to a World Economic Forum report, the pandemic has shattered value chains, prompting the government to take action. During the first few months of the pandemic, businesses and the government logically focused on protecting people and determining how to recover from a severe health, economic, and social shock. Throughout all of this, and in an effort to maintain global availability of goods, the chemical industry made significant efforts to understand the pandemic's impact on stock (e.g., managing volume or production location to match shifting demand) and the smooth flow of intermediates. Furthermore, the chemical and advanced material industries have been shaped by long-term, stable trends such as feedstock patterns, the evolutionary influx of technology, incremental capacity investments that shifted the industry's centre of gravity to new regions, and the balance of the economic cycle.

Segmental Outlook

The global poly aluminum chloride market is segmented as form, basicity, and end-user. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. For basicity, the market is segregated as low (below 10%), medium (50%-70%), and high (above 83%). By end-user, the market is segmented as water treatment, pulp & paper, textiles, oil & gas, and others

In terms of form, the liquid segment will dominate the poly aluminum chloride market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the basicity segment (above 83%) will record attributable CAGR in the coming years, and in terms of end-use the water treatment segment has held the dominant share in the past and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Kemira Oyj, Grasim Industries Limited, Central Glass Co., Ltd., USALCO, LLC, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Henan Aierfuke Chemicals Co., Ltd., De Dietrich Process Systems, Inc., Gongyi Filter Industry Co., Ltd., Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd., and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding poly aluminum chloride industry include:

In January 2019, Kemira Oyj has announced a partnership with Valmet to develop wastewater and sludge treatment customer applications for municipal and industrial plants in Europe. Valmet's comprehensive analyzer and measurement technology, process optimization know-how, and on-site service network will be enhanced by the collaboration, as will Kemira's strong chemistry and process optimization expertise in municipal and industrial water treatment.



INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2764

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2764

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting



