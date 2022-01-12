U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced it expects to release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results before the market opens on February 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results.

Poly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Poly)
Poly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Poly)

Investors are invited to listen to the event by accessing the webcast links on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact:
Shannon Shamoon
PR Manager
+1 (831) 201-9142
Shannon.Shamoon@poly.com

Investor Relations:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, IR
+1 (831) 458-7533
Mike.Iburg@poly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-date-of-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-release-301459160.html

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” - formerly Plantronics and Polycom)

