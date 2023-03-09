Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market Size to Grow by USD 106.84 Million at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2022 to 2027 - Historic Market Size Valued at USD 186.20 Million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 106.84 million. The rising demand for drug delivery applications, the growing number of surgical advancements, and the rising number of traumatic injuries caused by the increasing road accidents are projected as the key factors leading to the poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market share growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market 2023-2027

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are several market segments classified including personal care and dermatology, suture, fracture fixation, and others in the poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market.

Among all these market segments, the personal care and dermatology segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 68.81 million in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, North America is projected at top of the list. 35% of the total market share growth will originate from North America by 2027.

Technavio further suggests, cost-effectiveness and the unique functional properties of PLGA and regulatory approval for several PLGA products by government agencies and international regulations support the poly lactic-co-glycolic acid market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The rising demand for drug delivery applications is significantly driving the Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market growth.

Technavio also suggests, growing demand for electrospinning and 3D printing technologies will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market from 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, high prices of the PLGA may impede market growth as per Technavio's report.

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

Akina Inc.

Foster Corp.

Ashland Inc.

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

CD Bioparticles

Corbion NV

Creative PEGWorks

Alfa Chemistry

Evonik Industries AG

Key Data Covered in this Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 106.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akina Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Ashland Inc., Bezwada Biomedical LLC, CD Bioparticles, Corbion NV, Creative PEGWorks, Evonik Industries AG, Foster Corp., Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nanosoft Polymers, Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Poly Med Inc., Polysciences Inc., SEQENS GROUP, SPECIFIC POLYMERS, and Zeus Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

