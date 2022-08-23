U.S. markets closed

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Will Reach Output of Approximately 4,100 Kilo Tons by 2023: TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Abundant demand for polypropylene glycol-based lubricants and oil in automotive industry especially among OEMs underpins enormous potential revenues in polyalkylene glycol market; demand for food-grade lubricants unlocks new revenue streams

  • Firms tapping into lucrative demand for polyethylene glycol (PEG) in medical and pharmaceutical industries; Asia Pacific market witnessing vast profitable avenue

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent polyalkylene glycol market demand analysis finds that a flourishing demand for polyurethane (PU) foams particularly in the packaging industry has spurred the growth prospects. The study estimates that the application segment will reach output of approximately 4,100 kilo tons by 2023, steered by burgeoning need for high-performance foams in defense and aerospace industries. Increasing adoption of sustainable methods for foam production using PU will enable firms the market to capture value in the construction industry.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Lubricants is another lucrative application area where firms in the polyalkylene glycol market are likely to witness steady revenue growth until the end of the forecast period of 2019–2027. Furthermore, massive demand for polyethylene glycol (PEG) for use in biomedical and pharmaceutical applications has preceded substantial revenue streams in the polyalkylene glycol market. The study estimates that the global polyethylene glycol segment is lucrative, and projects it to reach worth of US$ 8.5 bn by 2027.

Polypropylene glycol accounted for a major polyalkylene glycol market share in 2018. Wide range of applications in lubricant industry particularly as an additive for metalworking fluids and rubber paint products will propel the growth of the segment in the coming years. Demand in the production of medicine is another factor underpinning the massive revenue potential for producers of polypropylene glycol.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4806

Key Findings of Polyalkylene Glycol Market Study

  • Rising Demand for Automotive Lubricants Steering Revenue Growth: Substantial uptake of polyalkylene glycol-based lubricants in the automotive industry has propelled sizable revenue streams over the past few years, thus boosting the polyalkylene glycol market size. The demand has gathered traction for meeting the needs of lubricants and oils in racing vehicles. Elsewhere, these lubricants have risen in application in engine oils, bearing oils, compressor oils, and gear oils. High-performance lubricants made from polypropylene glycol are gaining high adoption in marine and aerospace industries. In recent years, polyalkylene glycol market trends indicate a rise in demand for food-grade lubricants. Moreover, players in the market are tapping into the demand for products in the food industry in that they are used as humectants, preservatives, and solvents.

  • Firms Witness Value-grab Opportunities in Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Applications: The demand for polyalkylene glycol is likely to rise rapidly in producing pharmaceuticals, hinged mainly on the back of a thriving pharmaceutical industry. Extensive use of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in biomedical and pharmaceutical applications is steering the polyalkylene glycol market growth. The polymer is utilized in pharmaceutical creams, ointments, and intravenous medicines.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4806

Polyalkylene Glycol Market: Key Drivers

  • Strides made in synthetic oil lubricants industry has helped market players cater to a wide cross-section of demand in automotive and transportation industry. In developed nations, such as in Europe, emphasis on adopting lubricants that can enhance extended oil drain intervals (ODIs) is expanding the avenue in the polyalkylene glycol market.

  • Increasing trend of factory automation has impelled the demand for food grade industrial lubricants, notably for use in hydraulic and compressor equipment. This will propel new revenue streams for players in the polyalkylene glycol market.

Polyalkylene Glycol Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • The U.S. is an emerging polyalkylene glycol market. Widespread demand for polyurethane systems has propelled revenue generation in the country market. Massive commercialization of polyurethane foams in the economy has spurred the growth of the market in the country.

  • Asia Pacific has been a remarkably lucrative market, and is anticipated to expand at a promising pace in the next few years. Rise in demand for automotive lubricants will invigorate growth of the regional market. Leading lubricant manufacturers are keenly tapping into the revenue potential.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=4806

Polyalkylene Glycol Market: Key Players

The study found that the competition landscape in the market was largely consolidated in 2018, with the leading five players have accounted for over 52% market share then.

Some of the key players in the polyalkylene glycol market are Royal Dutch Shell plc, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Covestro AG, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Segmentation

Type

  • Polyethylene Glycol

  • Polypropylene Glycol

  • Others (higher adducts, copolymers, etc.)

Application

  • Polyurethane Foam

  • Functional Fluids

  • Lubricants

  • Personal Care Products

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Surface Active Agents

  • Others (chemical intermediates, CASE, and additives)

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 3.6 Bn By 2031

Foundry Chemicals Market - Foundry Chemicals Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 3.2 Bn By 2031

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market - Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 734.8 Mn By 2031

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market - Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 7.04 Bn By 2031

Transparent Ceramics Market - Transparent Ceramics Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 2.85 Bn By 2031

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market - Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031

Crack Proof Paint Market - Crack Proof Paint Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 195.0 Bn By 2031

Agrochemicals Services Market - Agrochemicals Services Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 1.27 Bn By 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyalkylene-glycol-market-will-reach-output-of-approximately-4-100-kilo-tons-by-2023-tmr-study-301609962.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

