Polyamide Imide Resin Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyamide-Imide Resin Market size was valued at USD 687.1 Million in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Polyamide-Imide is a high-performance material that is amorphous and can be worked with by melting it. It is a great material for keeping thickness and power while not getting too big. The types of products are those that use solvents and those that use water. Most of the time, aromatic diisocyanates and anhydrides or aromatic diamines and aromatic acid chloride anhydrides are used to make resins polymerize. Polyamide-imide resins are also immune to mechanical forces, chemicals, and heat. It is also very strong and can handle high temperatures well. Films, coatings, fabrics, ingots, and adhesives are all things that use a lot of products.

Polyamide-imide resins will be used more because of the rising need for glass fillers and the fast growth of the auto industry. By adding glass fibers to polyamide-imide resins, the bending modulus of polyamide-imide resins can be increased while the rate of expansion is slowed down. Polyamide-imide resins are also used a lot in the automotive business because they have good thermal properties. So, these factors are likely to increase the demand for polyamideimide resins and help the market grow over the next few years.

Polyamide Imide Resin Market Recent Developments:

In August 2021, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, announced the launch of a new polyamideimide (PAI) resin called “ULTEM AMHU85” specifically designed for use in high-temperature applications such as automotive and aerospace. , and electronics.

In June 2021, Belgian chemical company Solvay announced that it can withstand temperatures of up to 315°C, has excellent chemical resistance and dimensional stability.

In March 2021, German specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG announced that it has expanded its production capacity for polyamideimide (PAI) resins at its German plant. This expansion is expected to strengthen Evonik's position in the global PAI resin market.

In January 2021, Japanese chemical company Mitsui Chemicals announced the launch of a new polyamide-imide (PAI) resin called "ARLEN Polyamide-Imide" for use in automotive, electronics and industrial applications. The new resin offers high thermal stability, good mechanical strength and low hygroscopicity.

Polyamide Imide Resin Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Polyamide-imide is an amorphous thermoplastic material that is very strong and resistant to heat and chemicals. Some of its other qualities are high strength and stiffness, good resistance to wear, good chemical resistance, and good stability at high temperatures. It also has a higher resistance to impacts and a higher compressive strength than most modern engineering plastics. At mild temperatures, polyamide-imides are not affected by aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons, chlorinated and fluorinated hydrocarbons, and most acids. Polyamideimides are used in many fields, such as aerospace, automotive, electrical and electronic, and oil and gas, because they have such good properties.

Restraints

To make plastics that have the same qualities as polyamide-imides, hybrid technology is used to make both regular plastics and plastics used in engineering. Polyamideimide is more expensive than regular plastics and industrial plastics because it is hard to get the raw materials for it and it costs a lot to make. Hybrid technology uses the best parts of two different materials so that the whole is better than the sum of its parts. For example, low-grade polyamides like PA6 and PA66 are made along with composites to work well in high-temperature uses.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific has become the most important market area. In 2021, about 41% of all the money made on the global market came from the Asia-Pacific area. When it comes to growth in the aircraft industry, Asia-Pacific countries, like China and India, are ahead of other places. The Indian Air Force (IAF) said in 2022 that it planned to send out 73 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets between 2024 and 2028.

North America will also see a lot of rise in the polyamide-imide resin market. In the market for Polyamide-Imide Resins, the U.S. and Canada are becoming more and more like competitors. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that the number of US main aircraft carriers will grow by 54 planes each year.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.5% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 687.1 Million By Type N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone, Isocyanates, Other By Applications Food packaging, Paper and pulp, Architectural, Marine, Other By End-Use Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical and electronics, Oil and gas, Other By Companies Innotek Technology, Axalta Coating Systems, Toyobo, Nuplex Resins, Fujifilm, Hitachi Chemical, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Polyamide Imide Resin Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Innotek Technology, Axalta Coating Systems, Toyobo, Nuplex Resins, Fujifilm, Hitachi Chemical, and Others.

By Type:

N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone

Isocyanates

Other

By Application:

Food packaging

Paper and pulp

Architectural

Marine

Other

By End-Use:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and electronics

Oil and gas

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

